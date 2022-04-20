The SaaS provider is responsible for operating, managing and maintaining the software and the infrastructure on which it runs. The customer simply creates an account, pays a fee and gets to work.

Some industry historians trace the origins of SaaS to the 1950s, when applications running on mainframes were delivered to remote terminals. But SaaS as we know it today began in 1999, when Salesforce launched its customer relationship management (CRM) system as cloud-hosted software delivered to web browsers.

Today SaaS is the most common public cloud computing service and the dominant software delivery model. Much of the software that workforces use—from everyday tools like Slack (for messaging) and Dropbox (for file storage and sharing), to core business applications such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and human resources or workforce optimization platforms—is delivered via the SaaS model.

Compared to traditional software installed on premises, SaaS offers businesses of all sizes—from startups to giant global organizations—the benefits of rapid time-to-value, low-to-no management expenses and predictable costs.

This popularity continues to surge. Industry analyst Gartner forecasts worldwide SaaS software revenues to exceed USD 145 billion by the end of 2022 (link resides outside ibm.com); another analyst, International Data Corporation (IDC), projects the worldwide market for SaaS will grow to USD 302.1 billion by 2025 (link resides outside ibm.com).