A monthly active user (MAU) is any unique user who has at least one meaningful interaction with your assistant or custom application over the calendar billing month. A meaningful interaction is an exchange in which a user sends a request to your service and your service responds.

A unique user is recognized by the user ID that is associated with the person that interacts with your assistant. The web chat and other built-in integrations set this property for you automatically.

You can calculate MAUs on your own, for both IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

