Leverage our market-leading conversational AI solution for building AI assistants that scale across all functions of your business.

Explore pricing plans for the IBM watsonx Assistant subscription to get started with building powerful AI voice assistants and chatbots.

  • Lite: Free plan of watsonx Assistant that gives you the basics for building AI chatbots within minutes.
  • Plus: Paid plan powered by new generative AI capabilities and tools for designing, building, integrating, analyzing, and deploying AI Assistants.
  • Enterprise: Paid plan that leverages all Plus subscription capabilities enhanced for enterprise use.

 
Estimate your IBM watsonx Assistant price based on the scope of your needs:
Explore IBM watsonx Assistant pricing plans to create an omni-channel customer experience.
Lite USD 0
  • Everything you need to get started
  • World-class conversational AI with watsonx Assistant
  • Create engaging user interactions using images, buttons and more
  • Phone and SMS integration
  • Starts at USD 140 and includes 1,000 MAUs
  • Additional MAUs are billed at USD 14 per 100 MAUs
  • Additional RUs are billed at USD 0.6 per 1000 RUs. Foundation model: IBM granite-13b-chat

 

  • Scale and secure your assistant with enterprise-grade support and data governance
  • Set up a 1:1 meeting with our sales team to price out your use case

Webchat

Telephony/Voice Add-on

SMS and MMS

Messaging channel integrations

Custom Channel API

Monthly active users

Up to 1,000

1,000+

50,000+

Conversational Search

Gen AI
100RU/month

5000RUs/month

Assistants    

3

10

30

Analytics data retention

7 days

30 days

Up to 90 days

Published versions per assistant

1 version

10 versions

50 versions

Session timeout limit

5 minutes

24 hours

7 days

Industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing)

Customer service desk integrations

Search existing content

Ask clarifying questions

Change conversation topic    

Analytics with problem identification

Autolearning

Export chat logs

Segment integration

Intelligent Context Gathering

Gen AI

Conversational Skills

Gen AI

Concurrent call capacity

100

1,000 (higher limits available)

Phone integrations

SMS/MMS

Support for SIP call transfers

Connectivity to existing IVRs

Multiple language support

Neural voice synthesis

Language, acoustic and voice cusomizations

Private endpoints

Activity tracker

Onboarding support

Data isolation

With Data Isolation Add-on

Leverage log data across instances

With Data Isolation Add-on

Number of instances

Billed per instance

Billed per instance

Up to 30 with Data Isolation Add-on

Batch intent classification

With Data Isolation Add-on

HIPAA enabled

With Data Isolation Add-on

Uptime SLA

99.5%

99.9%

Deploy on any cloud, including IBM, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, or on-premises environments

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Pricing questions

A monthly active user (MAU) is any unique user who has at least one meaningful interaction with your assistant or custom application over the calendar billing month. A meaningful interaction is an exchange in which a user sends a request to your service and your service responds.

A unique user is recognized by the user ID that is associated with the person that interacts with your assistant. The web chat and other built-in integrations set this property for you automatically.

You can calculate MAUs on your own, for both IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

To learn more, please visit us here.

If you’re using our REST API or web chat integrations, you need to provide us with a unique identifier (created by you) for each user that interacts with your assistant. We recommend a non-human identifiable database ID (such as a GUID) that doesn’t change throughout your customer lifecycle. If you’re using our Facebook, Slack or Intercom integrations, we pull the user ID from these sources automatically.

If you’re using our REST API and you don’t have a userID because your user is anonymous, we recommend that you generate your own randomized IDs using something like UUID (link resides outside ibm.com).

If you’re using web chat and a user doesn’t have an identifier provided by you, we will generate one for your user and cookie them with the anonymous identifier in the event that they return to your site later in the month. That way you’ll only be charged once for that user.

If messages are sent with two different userIDs then yes, you will be charged twice. We recommend either prompting users to log in prior to initiating a chat or using the anonymous value for that user throughout all of their sessions.

We will charge based on the session identifier automatically, meaning that if this user returns a second time within the month after their session expires, they will be treated as two MAUs.

watsonx Assistant currently supports 13 languages and 1 in beta. However, support coverage differs from feature to feature. For a detailed view of the product’s support coverage by feature, go here.

The Plus plan starts at USD 140 and includes up to 1,000 monthly active users (MAUs). Additional MAUs are billed at USD 14 per 100 MAUs. When a user connects on voice, there is an additional cost of USD 9 per 100 voice MAUs.

To learn more about the Plus Plan and user-based metering, please visit us here.

The Enterprise with Data Isolation plan provides a number of additional security and privacy capabilities, including deployment in a single-tenant environment, support for HIPAA compliance, an increased number of instances and a longer retention period of analytics data.

A resource unit (RU) is an independent measure of a resource related to the use of the IBM Cloud Service. Each 1,000 tokens processed by a model equals one (1) resource unit. A token is a unit of input and output content such as individual words, subwords or characters of a sentence used in both generation and training.

Conversational Search is a new generative AI feature that uses native, no-code retrieval augmented generation (RAG) so that line-of-business users and SMEs can quickly add content from their knowledge base to their assistants to answer questions in natural conversation without manual authoring. 

IBM watsonx™ offers a selection of cost-effective, enterprise-grade foundation models. Granite is IBM's flagship series of LLM foundation models based on decoder-only transformer architecture. Granite language models are trained on trusted data spanning internet, academic, code, legal and finance. Granite 13b chat is a model tuned to improve its ability to perform Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) for dialog use cases and works well with virtual agent and chat applications.

 
