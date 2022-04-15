Possession factors are things a person owns that they can use to authenticate themselves. The two most common types of possession factors are software tokens and hardware tokens.

Software tokens often take the form of one-time passwords (OTPs). OTPs are 4-8 digit, single-use passcodes that expire after a set amount of time. Software tokens can be sent to a user's phone via text message (or email or voice message) or generated by an authenticator app installed on the device.

In either case, the user's device essentially acts as the possession factor. The 2FA system assumes that only the legitimate user will have access to any information shared with or generated by that device.

While SMS-based OTPs are some of the most user-friendly possession factors, they are also the least secure. Users need an internet or cellular connection to receive these codes, and hackers can steal them through sophisticated phishing or man-in-the-middle attacks. OTPs are also vulnerable to SIM cloning, in which criminals create a functional duplicate of the victim's smartphone's SIM card and use it to intercept their text messages.

Authenticator apps can generate tokens without a network connection. The user pairs the app with their accounts, and the app uses an algorithm to continuously generate time-based one-time passwords (TOTPs). Each TOTP expires in 30-60 seconds, making it difficult to steal. Some authenticator apps use push notifications rather than TOTPs; when a user tries to log into an account, the app sends a push notification to their phone, which they must tap to confirm the attempt is legitimate.

The most common authenticator apps include Google Authenticator, Authy, Microsoft Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator and Duo. While these apps are harder to crack than text messages, they're not foolproof. Hackers can use specialized malware to steal TOTPs directly from authenticators1 or launch MFA fatigue attacks, in which they flood a device with fraudulent push notifications in the hopes that the victim will accidentally confirm one.

Hardware tokens are dedicated devices—key fobs, ID cards, dongles—that function as security keys. Some hardware tokens plug into a computer's USB port and transmit authentication information to the login page; others generate verification codes for the user to enter manually when prompted.

While hardware tokens are extremely difficult to hack, they can be stolen—as can users' mobile devices containing software tokens. In fact, lost and stolen devices are a factor in as many as 6 percent of data breaches, according to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach report.