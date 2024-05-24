What is a data breach?

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach report, the global average cost of a data breach is USD 4.88 million. While organizations of every size and kind are vulnerable to breaches, the severity of these breaches and the costs to remediate them can vary.

For example, the average cost of a data breach in the United States is USD 9.36 million, about 4 times the cost of a breach in India (USD 2.35 million).



Breach consequences tend to be especially severe for organizations in highly regulated fields like healthcare, finance and the public sector, where steep fines and penalties can compound the costs. For example, according to the IBM report, the average healthcare data breach costs USD 9.77 million, twice the average cost of all breaches.



Data breach costs arise from several factors, with IBM's report noting four key ones: lost business, detection and containment, post-breach response and notification.

The loss of business, revenue and customers resulting from a breach costs organizations USD 1.47 million on average. The price of detecting and containing the breach is even higher at USD 1.63 million. Post-breach expenses—including fines, settlements, legal fees, providing free credit monitoring to affected customers and similar expenditures—cost the average breach victim USD 1.35 million.

Notification costs, which include reporting breaches to customers, regulators and other third parties, are the lowest at USD 430,000. However, reporting requirements can still be onerous and time-consuming.