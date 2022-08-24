What is vulnerability management?

Because new vulnerabilities can arise at any time, security teams approach vulnerability management as a continuous lifecycle rather than a discrete event. This lifecycle comprises five ongoing and overlapping workflows: Discovery, categorization and prioritization, resolution, reassessment and reporting.

1. Discovery

The discovery workflow centers around vulnerability assessment, a process for checking all an organization’s IT assets for known and potential vulnerabilities. Typically security teams automate this process by using vulnerability scanner software. Some vulnerability scanners perform periodic, comprehensive network scans on a regular schedule, while others use agents installed on laptops, routers and other endpoints to collect data on each device. Security teams can also use episodic vulnerability assessments, such as penetration testing, to locate vulnerabilities that elude a scanner.

2. Categorization and Prioritization

Once vulnerabilities are identified, they’re categorized by type (for example, device misconfigurations, encryption issues, sensitive data exposures) and prioritized by level of criticality. This process provides an estimation of each vulnerability’s severity, exploitability and the likelihood of an attack.

Vulnerability management solutions typically draw on threat intelligence sources such as the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS), an open cybersecurity industry standard, to score the criticality of known vulnerabilities on a scale of 0 to 10. Two other popular intelligence sources are MITRE’s list of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and NIST’s National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

3. Resolution

Once vulnerabilities are prioritized, security teams can resolve them in one of three ways:

Remediation— fully addressing a vulnerability so it can no longer be exploited, such as by installing a patch that fixes a software bug or retiring a vulnerable asset. Many vulnerability management platforms provide remediation tools such as patch management for automatic patch downloads and testing, and configuration management for addressing network and device misconfigurations from a centralized dashboard or portal.

Mitigation— making a vulnerability more difficult to exploit and lessening the impact of exploitation without removing the vulnerability entirely. Leaving a vulnerable device online but segmenting it from the rest of the network is an example of mitigation. Mitigation is often performed when a patch or other means of remediation is not yet available.

Acceptance—choosing to leave a vulnerability unaddressed. Vulnerabilities with low criticality scores, which are unlikely to be exploited or unlikely to cause significant damage, are often accepted.

4. Reassessment

When vulnerabilities are resolved, security teams conduct a new vulnerability assessment to ensure that their mitigation or remediation efforts worked and did not introduce any new vulnerabilities.

5. Reporting

Vulnerability management platforms typically provide dashboards for reporting on metrics like mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). Many solutions also maintain databases of identified vulnerabilities, which allow security teams to track the resolution of identified vulnerabilities and audit past vulnerability management efforts.

These reporting capabilities enable security teams to establish a baseline for ongoing vulnerability management activities and monitor program performance over time. Reports can also be used to share information between the security team and other IT teams who may be responsible for managing assets but not directly involved in the vulnerability management process.