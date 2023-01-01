Home Vulnerability Assessment Vulnerability assessment software and solutions
What is a vulnerability assessment?

Cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving, and data infrastructures are highly dynamic- with changes in user privileges, roles or configurations, and new versions or patches releasing regularly. Many organizations lack the centralized visibility and control or skilled resources within their IT infrastructure to review changes systematically and continuously to determine if they have introduced security gaps or security vulnerabilities.

Periodic assessments help organizations stay ahead of these gaps by identifying and addressing weaknesses in their operating systems before they can be exploited by attackers.

A vulnerability assessment is a systematic process for identifying, classifying, and prioritizing weaknesses in data infrastructures, application security, and platforms. Guardium Vulnerability Assessment identifies weaknesses that could be exploited by malicious actors, such as hackers who use malware, to access sensitive data and exploit network vulnerabilities.

How does a vulnerability assesment work?

  • Identifies: It scans your systems for known vulnerabilities. Think about it as a comprehensive security check, looking for weaknesses such as missing patches or outdated configurations.
  • Classifies: Once vulnerabilities are found, they are categorized based on their severity. Some vulnerabilities might be critical, allowing attackers complete access to your system, while others might be minor inconveniences.
  • Prioritize: The assessment prioritizes vulnerabilities based on their severity and potential impact. Critical vulnerabilities that could lead to a major impact breach are addressed first.
  • Reports: Finally, a report is made that details all the identified vulnerabilities, their severity level, and recommendations on how to remediate them.
Benefits Proactive Threat Detection

Using vulnerability assessment solutions, organizations can scan their digital infrastructure, including on-premises and cloud assets, to uncover potential security gaps using. This foresight allows them to use the appropriate vulnerability scanning tools, practice mitigation, and address application vulnerability issues before they are exploited, ensuring business continuity.

 Enhanced Security Framework

Organizations are made aware of new vulnerabilities by regularly reviewing and updating their cybersecurity and risk assessment strategies, including patch management and addressing open source vulnerabilities. Companies can strengthen their defenses against unauthorized access and improve their overall security posture by using vulnerability tests and security tools.

 Regulatory Compliance Assurance

To help support compliance, Guardium VA provides built-in compliance workflows with vulnerability reports. It integrates with other vulnerability management tools through APIs and/or a CSV upload for further correlations of vulnerabilities and risk. Use this to support regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Payment Card Industry (PCI) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). 
Use cases

  Businesses that store sensitive customer information such as credit card details or health records need to perform frequent security checks to meet industry standards. A vulnerability assessment provides the capability to perform infrastructure vulnerability scans to identify security risks, such as missing patches, weak passwords, misconfigurations, and default vendor accounts. This allows the organization to remediate these vulnerabilities to ensure compliance, reduce the risk of failing audits and facing potential fines.
  Despite multiple layers of security, insider threats remain a reality. Vulnerability assessment tests can scan for elevated privileges, excessive grants and privileges granted to users instead of roles or groups. By addressing these, organizations can minimize the attack surface as it pertains to insider threats due to unauthorized or elevated privileges.
  Many businesses are migrating their data and applications to cloud platforms which introduces new risks and challenges. Guardium Vulnerability Assessment can be used to identify potential weaknesses in security configurations in cloud environments that could be exploited by malicious actors to access sensitive.

Case study

Professional collaborating with coworkers through video call
  Lionbridge
Reduced external asset scan time for 12,000 assets from months to hours, saving USD 75k/year with IBM Security Randori.

Maintaining client trust by building a resilient security program Lionbridge de-risks cloud transformation with IBM Security Randori attack surface management and continuous automated red teaming. This proactive approach, powered by automation and APIs, ensures that security is not just a response but an integral part of their operational framework, allowing them to stay ahead of potential security issues and maintain the highest level of client confidence.

