Cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving, and data infrastructures are highly dynamic- with changes in user privileges, roles or configurations, and new versions or patches releasing regularly. Many organizations lack the centralized visibility and control or skilled resources within their IT infrastructure to review changes systematically and continuously to determine if they have introduced security gaps or security vulnerabilities.
Periodic assessments help organizations stay ahead of these gaps by identifying and addressing weaknesses in their operating systems before they can be exploited by attackers.
A vulnerability assessment is a systematic process for identifying, classifying, and prioritizing weaknesses in data infrastructures, application security, and platforms. Guardium Vulnerability Assessment identifies weaknesses that could be exploited by malicious actors, such as hackers who use malware, to access sensitive data and exploit network vulnerabilities.
How does a vulnerability assesment work?
Using vulnerability assessment solutions, organizations can scan their digital infrastructure, including on-premises and cloud assets, to uncover potential security gaps using. This foresight allows them to use the appropriate vulnerability scanning tools, practice mitigation, and address application vulnerability issues before they are exploited, ensuring business continuity.
Organizations are made aware of new vulnerabilities by regularly reviewing and updating their cybersecurity and risk assessment strategies, including patch management and addressing open source vulnerabilities. Companies can strengthen their defenses against unauthorized access and improve their overall security posture by using vulnerability tests and security tools.
To help support compliance, Guardium VA provides built-in compliance workflows with vulnerability reports. It integrates with other vulnerability management tools through APIs and/or a CSV upload for further correlations of vulnerabilities and risk. Use this to support regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Payment Card Industry (PCI) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
