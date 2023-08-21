IBM Randori combines attack surface management with continuous automated red teaming to serve as the foundation for an effective continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) program.
Exposure extends beyond vulnerabilities alone. Digital transformation is expanding enterprise attack surfaces at an exponential rate, resulting in an operationally infeasible number of vulnerabilities for security teams to manage. Reducing your security risk requires moving from the reactive find and fix to a proactive approach to clarify your cyber risk and better prioritize your risk mitigation efforts to build greater resilience over time.
Gartner® describes CTEM as a "program that surfaces and actively prioritizes whatever most threatens your business".1
By implementing a CTEM program with IBM Randori, you can help your security teams proactively assess and manage your organization's exposure to various cyber threats and vulnerabilities on an ongoing basis. It helps you understand your unique threat landscape and implement remediation measures to mitigate and minimize the risks that are most relevant to your security posture instead of trying to find and patch every vulnerability, even if it has a minimal impact on your business.
1 Smarter With Gartner, "How to Manage Cybersecurity Threats, Not Episodes,"(link resides outside ibm.com) August 21, 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.