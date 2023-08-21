Exposure extends beyond vulnerabilities alone. Digital transformation is expanding enterprise attack surfaces at an exponential rate, resulting in an operationally infeasible number of vulnerabilities for security teams to manage. Reducing your security risk requires moving from the reactive find and fix to a proactive approach to clarify your cyber risk and better prioritize your risk mitigation efforts to build greater resilience over time.

Gartner® describes CTEM as a "program that surfaces and actively prioritizes whatever most threatens your business".1

By implementing a CTEM program with IBM Randori, you can help your security teams proactively assess and manage your organization's exposure to various cyber threats and vulnerabilities on an ongoing basis. It helps you understand your unique threat landscape and implement remediation measures to mitigate and minimize the risks that are most relevant to your security posture instead of trying to find and patch every vulnerability, even if it has a minimal impact on your business.