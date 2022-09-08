Home Security Page Title IBM Security Framing and Discovery Workshop IBM Security Framing and Discovery Workshop
Understand your cybersecurity landscape and prioritize initiatives together with senior IBM security architects and consultants in a no-cost, virtual or in-person, 3-hour design thinking session
Modernize your security program

You see news about breaches every day and believe there is room to improve in your own cybersecurity posture. But technology and regulations are always changing, you already have various tools to integrate, and trying to figure out what to prioritize and where to start can get a bit overwhelming. That’s why a workshop is a great next step.

In a no-cost, customized security workshop, you’ll discover how your organization can update your strategy and technology to uncover hidden threats faster, make more informed, risk-based decisions, and prioritize your team’s resources.
How we help businesses succeed Accelerate your cybersecurity strategy
Get a holistic analysis of your people, processes and technology. We provide a roadmap of the services and products that will get you to where you should be in terms of cybersecurity strength, strategy and capability.
Align stakeholders
Bring together participants from various areas of your organization in an interactive environment where you can get a comprehensive picture of the current state and desired upgrades to your security programs.
Prioritize initiatives
We work together with you to understand your cybersecurity landscape, taking into consideration your current resources and technology stack to make recommendations for both the short and long term.
What will your workshop and deliverables look like? Custom agenda

The workshop, which can be virtual or in person, is adapted based on your organization’s priorities and needs around ransomware, cloud, zero trust, data protection, identity, threat management and more.

 Tailored solutions

We aggregate insights from the workshop to deliver the most effective vendor-agnostic recommendations. Learn which problems are your most pressing and feasible to repair in the short term and which ones need more capabilities and time to fix.

 Fast results

Within a week after the session, you’ll receive a client-confidential report that highlights your top business priorities, critical capabilities, areas of opportunity, and next steps to strengthen your security posture.
Next steps
Request a workshop

Contact an IBM representative today about setting up a workshop for your organization.

 Download the flyer

View more details about the security workshop and share with your team.

 Explore