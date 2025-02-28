IBM® Trusteer® is a family of cloud services and endpoint device software that uses cloud-based intelligence, AI and machine learning to help assess risk, detect fraud, establish identity and authenticate users.
Use real-time risk assessment throughout a user's digital journey to monitor for suspicious activity.
A global intelligence network of millions of devices and world-class fraud researchers is at your fingertips.
Enable cross-channel coverage for mobile devices and web platforms, from account opening to daily user journeys.
Establish cross-organizational, actionable insights that can scale with your business.
156% ROI driven by Trusteer, as documented in the Forrester TEI report.¹
Over 90% fraud detection rate of account takeover.
Over 80% fraud detection rate for overlays and scams.
Hundreds of leading organizations rely on Trusteer to help secure their customers’ digital journeys and support business growth.
