Close up of a person using contactless payment via smartphone to pay for her shopping at ATM

Optimize security and customer experience

IBM® Trusteer® is a family of cloud services and endpoint device software that uses cloud-based intelligence, AI and machine learning to help assess risk, detect fraud, establish identity and authenticate users.

 
Establish continuous trust

Use real-time risk assessment throughout a user's digital journey to monitor for suspicious activity.
Respond to the latest fraud threats

A global intelligence network of millions of devices and world-class fraud researchers is at your fingertips.
Enable a unified fraud detection solution

Enable cross-channel coverage for mobile devices and web platforms, from account opening to daily user journeys.
Scale with an agile cloud platform

Establish cross-organizational, actionable insights that can scale with your business.

Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024

Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs. Empower yourself with real-world examples and expert recommendations on how to mitigate the risks.

Get the report

Trusteer product family

Trusteer Solutions illustration for Trusteer Pinpoint Detect
IBM® Trusteer® Pinpoint Detect
Outsmart account takeover attempts with AI, behavioral biometrics and machine learning.
Trusteer solutions illustration for Trusteer Pinpoint Assure
IBM® Trusteer® Pinpoint Assure
Help power digital transformations by seamlessly assessing the risk of new and guest digital identities.
Trusteer Solutions illustration for Mobile
IBM® Trusteer® Mobile
Enhance your mobile growth with real-time accurate device hygiene and session risk assessment.
Trusteer solutions illustration for Trusteer Rapport
IBM® Trusteer Rapport®
Detect and remediate malware and identify phishing attacks.
Proven results 156%

156% ROI driven by Trusteer, as documented in the Forrester TEI report.¹

 +90%

Over 90% fraud detection rate of account takeover.

 +80%

Over 80% fraud detection rate for overlays and scams.

Multilayered risk assessment

Photo of a smiling businessman texting on his mobile phone at train station

IBM Trusteer analyzes devices on several levels. Device attributes are reviewed and checked for spoofing and abnormalities. Devices are then checked for malware before being scanned for other cybercriminal tools such as emulators, screen overlays and remote access tools.
High angle view of pedestrians at Paternoster Square, London, UK

Network information is crucial in determining the risk associated with a potential fraudulent activity. Trusteer checks for the location, carrier or hosting service while also detecting whether a VPN is being used or a call is in progress on the device because these are common social engineering techniques.
Young woman using a cash machine

Behavior of a user can be assessed by looking at behavioral biometrics such as swipes, keystrokes, mouse movements, session length and more. These can be compared to previous user sessions and flagged if discrepancies are detected.

A closeup view of a hand interacting with the touch screen of an automated teller machine (ATM)

Data relating to the user’s accounts can be key in determining whether a cybercriminal is performing fraudulent activities. Transactional data such as amounts, targeted accounts and transactional types alongside account opening data can be analyzed and used to prevent funneling of funds to criminals.
Group of young IT programmers working with codes on computers in team

IBM Trusteer employs a team of world-class threat experts that constantly monitor the dark web to identify emerging threats and devise ways to detect them. In addition, they tap into a global intelligence network of millions of devices across 190 countries by using a unique and persistent fingerprint for every device.
Case studies

Hundreds of leading organizations rely on Trusteer to help secure their customers’ digital journeys and support business growth.
Faced with increased fraud attempts affecting the banking sector, BoursoBank armed itself with Trusteer to best protect its customers.

Banco Santander used Trusteer Rapport to help customers keep their details safe.

