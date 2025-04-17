Fraud prevention and detection solutions

Protect your users, assets and data by managing and preventing fraud before it occurs
Why fraud prevention matters for enterprise

The new business landscape presents new challenges: How do you achieve digital growth while meeting customers' expectations? And how vulnerable is your company to fraud as it grows digitally?

Ever-increasing in sophistication, fraud and cyber attacks are taking advantage of enterprise vulnerabilities, causing lots of damage to businesses like yours. On average, cybercriminals steal 33 billion personal data records and cause USD 6 trillion in damages annually. And, yes, you might have some tools and apps to help, but existing fraud detection software are complex, customized and don't integrate well with one another. Some organizations can use up to 85 tools from up to 40 vendors, increasing your IT stack's complexity and giving you too much data to handle.

How do you cope with this complexity and too much data? IBM Security® fraud prevention solutions. IBM Security helps simplify your fraud prevention efforts and establish digital identity trust that provides frictionless, continuous authentication throughout the user journey, creating a positive user experience.

 
How fraud prevention benefits your company  Rethink how you prevent fraud and account takeover, provide a seamless user experience and prove continuous compliance.
Maintain omnichannel security

With a zero trust risk management model, you'll know the right users will have the right access to the right data under the right conditions.
Reduce fraud risk

Get and stay ahead of evolving regulatory mandates and company audits by detecting fraud patterns early.
Provide a seamless user experience

Easily integrate secure and seamless user experiences and customer journey while giving end-users more control and enabling business growth.
Solutions for detecting and preventing fraud Fraud protection and detection
IBM Trusteer is a family of cloud services and endpoint device software that helps assess risk, detect various types of fraud, establish identity, authenticate users and protect against malicious users across all channels in real time.
Threat intelligence
With IBM threat intelligence solutions, you get more than indicators and alerts. You get accurate, up-to-the-minute intelligence about high-risk threats, data points and attackers, plus how they work and how to defend against them.
Ransomware protection
IBM ransomware protection solutions and experts can help you examine deep security analytics, integrate security tools to gain insights into threats and prepare your teams with a response playbook.
Cyberthreat hunting
Uncover time-sensitive insights about cyberthreat actors and their motivations so you can disrupt current threats and suspicious activity while enhancing security algorithms against future ones with cyberthreat hunting solutions.
Insider threat security
Protect your organization from malicious or unintentional in-house threats by detecting and investigating these threats and responding to attacks with insider threat security solutions.
Phishing attack protection
Phishing attacks are the fourth most common cause of a malicious breach, so it’s important to protect the organization and prevent phishing but also be able to quickly remediate the effects in case of a breach or fraudulent activity.
Simplifying secure identities for 27 million users
IBM Verify enabled IBM to future-proof digital authentication, providing our customers an enhanced fraud detection solution and security with flexible MFA methods, and enhanced management of passwords, user ID lifecycle, identity verification and apps.

Why is threat management important?
Learn how threat management can help counter today’s advanced attacks by cybercriminals.
What is zero trust?
Learn what zero trust is, how it works and what its minimum requirements are. Also, learn what makes an effective zero trust model and about zero trust network access (ZTNA). assessments to seamlessly authenticate users and detect fraud.
Cost of a Data Breach Report
Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce these costs from the experiences of 604 organizations and 3,556 cybersecurity and business leaders.
