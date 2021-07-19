What is threat management?

Threat management is a process that is used by cybersecurity professionals to prevent cyberattacks, detect cyberthreats and respond to security incidents.
Most security teams face information fragmentation, which can lead to blind spots in security operations. And wherever they exist, blind spots compromise a team’s ability to identify, protect against and respond to security threats promptly.
Today’s dangers now include mutating software, advanced persistent threats (APT), insider threats, and vulnerabilities around cloud-based computing services — more than antivirus software can handle. With the ever-disappearing perimeter of a protected IT infrastructure and remote workforce, enterprises constantly face new complex risks and security threats.
Against the backdrop of this evolving threat landscape and the shift to cloud, security professionals work on the assumption that breaches have occurred and will occur again.
Enhanced with automation and informed by AI, a cyberthreat management system can help counter today’s advanced attacks by cybercriminals. It gives security teams the visibility that they need to succeed. Unifying security data enables security teams to identify data at risk and vulnerabilities across networks on thousands of endpoints and between clouds.
Threats from inside an organization are particularly dangerous in the realm of cybersecurity. And insider attacks are more costly for organizations than external threats. Learn what insider threats are and how to mitigate them.
Many modern threat management systems use the cybersecurity framework that is established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). NIST provides comprehensive guidance to improve information security and cybersecurity risk management for private sector organizations. One of their guides, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CF), consists of standards, best practices and five core functions, namely to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover.
Cybersecurity teams need a thorough understanding of the organization's most important assets and resources. The identify function includes categories such as asset management, business environment, governance, risk assessment, risk management strategy and supply chain risk management.
The protect function covers much of the technical and physical security controls for developing and implementing appropriate safeguards and protecting critical infrastructure. These categories are identity management and access control, awareness and training, data security, information protection processes and procedures, maintenance and protective technology.
The detect function implements measures that alert an organization to cyberattacks. Detect categories include anomalies and events, continuous security monitoring and early detection processes.
The respond function ensures an appropriate response to cyberattacks and other cybersecurity events. Categories include response planning, communications, analysis, mitigation and improvements.
Recovery activities implement plans for cyber resilience and help ensure business continuity in the event of a cyberattack, security breach or another cybersecurity event. The recovery functions are recovery planning improvements and communications.
Today's enterprise organizations install security operation centers (SOC) equipped with modern technology, like AI, to efficiently detect, manage, and respond to threats. By implementing AI-powered technology and an open, modular range of threat management solutions and services, organizations can spend less time and resources integrating and operating fragmented tools and data sources.
The technology can establish efficient, interconnected data exchange, analytics and response processes that transform and enhance security operations capabilities. Vendors can deliver threat management solutions like software, software as a service (SaaS) or as managed services based on client requirements.
Solution providers can also custom design, build, manage or provide the tools to deliver all aspects of the threat management lifecycle. They support SOC teams with the same AI-powered threat detection and investigation tools and threat management solutions and services to get the most value out of existing resources and investments.
