What are insider threats?

Negligent insiders do not have malicious intent, but create security threats through ignorance or carelessness, for example, falling for a phishing attack, bypassing security controls to save time, losing a laptop that a cybercriminal can use to access the organization’s network or emailing the wrong files (such as files containing sensitive information) to individuals outside the organization.

Among the companies surveyed in the 2022 Ponemon Cost of Insider Threats Global Report, the majority of insider threats, 56%, resulted from careless or negligent insiders.2