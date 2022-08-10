What is user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA)?

UEBA solutions provide security insights through data analytics and machine learning. The behavior analytics tools within the UEBA system ingest and analyze high volumes of data from multiple sources to create a baseline picture of how privileged users and entities typically function. It then uses machine learning (ML) to refine the baseline. As ML learns over time, the UEBA solution needs to gather and analyze fewer samples of normal behavior to create an accurate baseline.

After modeling baseline behaviors, UEBA applies the same advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities to current user and entity activity data to identify suspicious deviations from the baseline in real time. UEBA assesses user and entity behavior by analyzing data from as many enterprise sources as possible—the more, the better. These sources typically include:

Network equipment and network access solutions, such as firewalls, routers, VPNs and IAM solutions.



Security tools and solutions, such as antivirus and anti-malware software, EDR, intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) and SIEM.



Authentication databases, such as Active Directory, that contain critical information about a network environment, the user accounts and computers active in the system, and the user activities allowed.



Threat intelligence feeds and frameworks, such as MITRE ATT&CK, which provide information on common cyberthreats and vulnerabilities, including zero-day attacks, malware, botnets and other security risks.



Enterprise resource planning (ERP) or human resources (HR) systems that contain pertinent information about users who could pose a threat, such as employees who have given notice or may be disgruntled.

UEBA uses what it learns to identify anomalous behavior and score it based on the risk it represents. For example, several failed authentication attempts within a short timeframe or abnormal system access patterns could indicate an insider threat and would create a low-scoring alert. Similarly, a user plugging in multiple USB drives and engaging in abnormal download patterns might indicate data exfiltration and would be assigned a higher risk score.

Using this scoring metric helps security teams avoid false positives and prioritize the biggest threats while also documenting and monitoring low-level alerts over time that, in combination, could indicate a slow-moving but serious threat.