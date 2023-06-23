What is SIEM?

The original SIEM platforms were log management tools. They combined security information management (SIM) and security event management (SEM) functions. These platforms enabled real-time monitoring and analysis of security-related events.



Also, they facilitated tracking and logging of security data for compliance or auditing purposes. Gartner coined the term SIEM for the combination of SIM and SEM technologies in 2005.

Over the years, SIEM software has evolved to incorporate user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), as well as other advanced security analytics, AI and machine learning capabilities for identifying anomalous behaviors and indicators of advanced threats. Today SIEM has become a staple in modern-day security operation centers (SOCs) for security monitoring and compliance management use cases.