What is SOAR (security orchestration, automation and response)?

In large organizations, security operations centers (SOCs) rely on numerous tools to track and respond to cyber threats, oftentimes manually. This manual investigation of threats results in slower overall threat response times.

SOAR platforms give SOCs a central console where they can integrate these tools into optimized threat response workflows and automate low-level, repetitive tasks in those workflows. This console also allows SOCs to manage all the security alerts generated by these tools in one central place.

By streamlining alert triage and ensuring that different security tools work together, SOARs help SOCs reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR), improving overall security posture. Detecting and responding to security threats faster can soften the impact of cyberattacks. According to IBM’s latest Cost of a Data Breach report, a shorter data breach lifecycle is associated with lower breach costs. Breaches resolved in less than 200 days cost companies USD 1.02 million less on average, reflecting a 23% difference.

