Asset inventory: A SOC needs to maintain an exhaustive inventory of everything that needs to be protected, inside or outside the data center (for example applications, databases, servers, cloud services, endpoints, etc.) and all the tools used to protect them (firewalls, antivirus/anti-malware/anti-ransomware tools, monitoring software, etc.). Many SOCs will use an asset discovery solution for this task.

Routine maintenance and preparation: To maximize the effectiveness of security tools and measures in place, the SOC performs preventive maintenance such as applying software patches and upgrades, and continually updating firewalls, allowlist and blocklists, and security policies and procedures. The SOC can also create system backups—or assist in creating backup policies or procedures—to ensure business continuity in the event of a data breach, ransomware attack or other cybersecurity incident.

Incident response planning: The SOC is responsible for developing the organization's incident response plan, which defines activities, roles and responsibilities in the event of a threat or incident, and the metrics by which the success of any incident response will be measured.

Regular testing: The SOC team performs vulnerability assessments—comprehensive assessments that identify each resource's vulnerability to potential or emerging threats and the associate costs. It also conducts penetration tests that simulate specific attacks on one or more systems. The team remediates or fine-tunes applications, security policies, best practices and incident response plans based on the results of these tests.

Staying current: The SOC stays up to date on the latest security solutions and technologies, and on the latest threat intelligence—news and information about cyberattacks and the hackers who perpetrate them, gathered from social media, industry sources and the dark web.