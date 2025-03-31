The most recent version of the PCI DSS (v4.0) was released in March 2022. It lists these 12 requirements for protecting cardholder data. Organizations must implement these requirements by 31 March 2025 to achieve compliance.

Install and maintain network security controls

Network security controls (NSCs) may include firewalls, virtual devices, container systems, cloud security systems and other technologies that control access to systems and data.

Apply secure configurations to all system components

Default passwords and other default system settings supplied by vendors should not be used as they are vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Protect stored cardholder data

Unless it is required for business needs, organizations should not store cardholder data. If it is stored, it must be rendered unreadable through encryption, masking or other means.

Protect cardholder data with strong cryptography during transmission over open, public networks

To prevent hackers from accessing sensitive information such as card numbers and personally identifiable information (PII), data should be encrypted before and/or during public network transmissions.

Protect all systems and networks from malicious software

Maintain anti-virus software and other defenses against malware such as spyware, keyloggers, ransomware, scripts and other viruses.

Develop and maintain secure systems and software

By applying the latest security patches and following secure practices when developing apps, organizations can help minimize the risk of data breaches.

Restrict access to systems components and cardholder data by business need to know

Strong access control measures should ensure authorized users see only the cardholder information that is required to perform their jobs.

Identify users and authenticate access to system components

A unique ID with traceable authentication data should be assigned to every person with computer access to sensitive systems and data.

Restrict physical access to cardholder data

To prevent unauthorized persons from removing hardware or hard copies containing cardholder data, physical access to systems should be restricted.

Log and monitor all access to system components and cardholder data

The ability to automate logging and monitoring of sensitive systems and data can help detect suspicious activity and support forensic analysis following a breach.

Test security of systems and networks regularly

Because cybercriminals continually seek new vulnerabilities in changing IT environments, penetration testing and vulnerability scans should be performed regularly.

Support information security with organizational policies and programs

Organizations should create a comprehensive information security policy that outlines procedures for identifying and managing risks, ongoing security awareness education, and compliance with the PCI DSS.