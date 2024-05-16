Vulnerability Advisor provides recommendations that are specific to the operating system to fix potential vulnerabilities and protect your containers from being compromised.
The image registry is pre-integrated with IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service and Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud® to accelerate deployment of your applications.
Fine-grained access controls are available to users within your IBM Cloud® account, together with support for cryptographic image integrity verification by using Red Hat® signatures.
IBM Cloud® Container Registry supports the Open Container Initiative - OCI ( link resides outside ibm.com) distribution specification so that you can use common tools such as Docker and Skopeo to interact with your images.
Manage your costs with automated retention policies to keep only the images that you need and delete old or outdated images.
Set up your own image namespace in a multi-tenant, highly available, scalable, encrypted private registry that is hosted and managed by IBM.
Powerful tools, an intuitive user experience and built-in security to deliver applications quicker.
Use the flexible, scalable machine learning operations platform with tools to build, deploy, and manage AI-enabled applications.
Create tool chains to support app delivery tasks. Automate builds, tests, deployments and more.