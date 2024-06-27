IBM Cloud® DNS Services offers public and private authoritative DNS services with fast response time, unparalleled redundancy and advanced security—managed through the IBM Cloud web interface or by API.
IBM Cloud domain-name system services translate requests for domain names into IP addresses, and all your domains can be managed through IBM’s user-friendly interface or by API.
IBM Cloud DNS Services provides name resolution for virtual machines (VMs) within a VPC network and between VPC networks. Users can define their DNS zones and add individual host IPs to the zone to determine which VPC networks can access the DNS zone information.
IBM Cloud Internet Services is a suite of services for internet-facing applications, websites and services. CIS includes an authoritative global DNS service that offers the fastest response time, unparalleled redundancy and advanced security with built-in DDoS mitigation and DNSSEC.
Available in all IBM Cloud Multizone Regions to ensure DNS services are highly available and fast.
Only allow designated VPC networks to access your DNS records, which includes GDPR-sensitive IP and hostname information.
Have your zones with the same name resolve to different addresses when queried from private VPC and public networks.
Cloudflare’s global network allows DNS resolution at the network edge in each of our data centers across more than 200 cities, resulting in unparalleled redundancy and uptime.
Cloudflare offers built-in DDoS protection and one-click DNSSEC to ensure your applications are always safeguarded from DNS attacks.
With Cloudflare's global Anycast network, the authoritative DNS is highly performant, offering fast lookup and worldwide DNS propagation.