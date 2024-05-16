Home Middleware Messages for RabbitMQ IBM Messages for RabbitMQ
Enterprise-ready, fully managed RabbitMQ with native integration into the IBM Cloud
What is IBM Messages for RabbitMQ?

IBM® Messages for RabbitMQ on IBM Cloud® supports multiple messaging protocols as a broker. It lets you route, track and queue messages with customizable persistence levels, delivery settings and publish confirmations.
Messages for RabbitMQ features Automation aware

Get to global scale with integrated, infrastructure-as-code tools, such as IBM Cloud Schematics with Terraform and Red Hat® Ansible® support at no additional charge.

 Advanced security

IBM® Key Protect lets you can bring your own encryption key. Each deployment supports private networking, in-database auditing and more.

 Elastic scaling

Messages for RabbitMQ allows you to scale disk and RAM independently to fit your requirements. Grow with elasticity just an API call away.

 Open source compatible

The service is compatible with RabbitMQ APIs, data formats and clients. You can use Messages for RabbitMQ as a drop-in replacement for RabbitMQ.

 Highly available

The standard configuration includes three data members configured for high availability. Deployments use multiple availability zones.

 Fully managed

Developers can focus on building apps rather than mundane tasks. Extend access control and auditing with out of the box integrations.

How customers use it

Web and mobile apps Build scalable, enterprise applications that can handle millions of users.
Internet of Things Publish and subscribe data from the edge and enable device-to-device communications with the MQTT messaging protocol.
Related products IBM Cloudant®

Use this scalable JSON document database for web, mobile, IoT and serverless applications.

 IBM Watson® IoT

Use one of the leading IoT platforms and industry intelligence to maximize the value of your connected assets.
