IBM® Messages for RabbitMQ on IBM Cloud® supports multiple messaging protocols as a broker. It lets you route, track and queue messages with customizable persistence levels, delivery settings and publish confirmations.
Get to global scale with integrated, infrastructure-as-code tools, such as IBM Cloud Schematics with Terraform and Red Hat® Ansible® support at no additional charge.
IBM® Key Protect lets you can bring your own encryption key. Each deployment supports private networking, in-database auditing and more.
Messages for RabbitMQ allows you to scale disk and RAM independently to fit your requirements. Grow with elasticity just an API call away.
The service is compatible with RabbitMQ APIs, data formats and clients. You can use Messages for RabbitMQ as a drop-in replacement for RabbitMQ.
The standard configuration includes three data members configured for high availability. Deployments use multiple availability zones.
Developers can focus on building apps rather than mundane tasks. Extend access control and auditing with out of the box integrations.