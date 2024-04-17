Data growth is consistently outstripping budget. With it, the burden of observability costs on an organization's cloud expense grows more significant. While reactive tools might be the usual choice, their cost-intensive platforms demand sacrifices in service delivery.

IBM Cloud Logs, log managment tool turns log data into actionable insights, reducing operational costs and boosting system reliability. Fully integrated with IBM Cloud, IBM Cloud Logs allows quick issue detection, performance optimization and ensures strong security compliance without traditional log indexing overhead.