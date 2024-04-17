Data growth is consistently outstripping budget. With it, the burden of observability costs on an organization's cloud expense grows more significant. While reactive tools might be the usual choice, their cost-intensive platforms demand sacrifices in service delivery.
IBM Cloud Logs, log managment tool turns log data into actionable insights, reducing operational costs and boosting system reliability. Fully integrated with IBM Cloud, IBM Cloud Logs allows quick issue detection, performance optimization and ensures strong security compliance without traditional log indexing overhead.
Learn how IBM Cloud Logs is the NextGen logging solution for your infrastructure.
Read how your IBM Cloud now offers simple router connectivity for your observability needs
IBM Cloud Logs detect threats in your log and generate security alerts. When a single alert is not interesting or relevant, you can manually dismiss it. Suppression rules let you automatically dismiss similar alerts in the future.
IBM Cloud Logs Incidents Screen simplifies your alert response journey from start to finish. Perfect for DevOps teams and SREs looking to eliminate context switching, users can easily identify triggered alert events of interest and drill-down into the underlying logs.
IBM Cloud Logs Flow Alerts provide an enriched data logs monitoring and analysis approach, allowing you to harness the power of logs, metrics, traces, and security in a single, streamlined platform. The y tool not only notify you of a problem in your system but also allow you to understand its cause and how to prevent it in the future.
With IBM Cloud Logs, focus on innovation and software delivery, not on maintaining an observability. IBM Cloud Logs offers the most common 3rd party integrations and out-of-the-box dashboards, alerts, log parsing rules, etc.
IBM Cloud Logs includes integrations on CI/CD, files, PaaS platforms, Containter orchestration, databases and more.
Log Metrics enables you to generate metrics from your spans and logs to optimize storage without sacrificing important data.
Log Aggregation is an automatic log clustering feature that condenses log entries into a narrow set of patterns using machine learning. It does so by automatically analyzing each log record sent to IBM Cloud Logs, then separating the log constants from its variables.
IBM Cloud Logs is a powerful tool for querying your logs. By mastering how to query you will be able to find specific events out of logs generated by your applications.
With this skill, you will be able to investigate issues, create alerts, and visualize your data.
Visualize your data using IBM Cloud Logs hosted OpenSearch without having to integrate your enterprise instance of OpenSearch with your IBM Cloud Logs account.
Investigate abnormal activity and critical actions and to comply with regulatory audit requirements while events data collected comply with the Cloud Auditing Data Federation (CADF) standard.
Create your own cluster of compute hosts where you can deploy and manage containerized apps on IBM Cloud.
Store encrypted and dispersed data across multiple geographic location at a scale. Reduce your operational spend to protect your margins.
Use full-stack telemetry with advanced features to monitor and troubleshoot, define alerts, and design custom dashboards. In architectures that are focused on container and microservices.
An ambitious digitization project makes airport check-ins fast and easy with use of observability tools to help DevOps to aggregate and analyze logs.
Billing software company helps unlock monetization potential and increase customer loyalty with a secure, rich, scalable and available cloud-native fully-observed platform.
OVERBLIQ Platform speeds and simplifies mobile app development with IBM Cloud, including its observability solutions to logging and monitoring.
Browse IBM Cloud Logs documentation and prepare to explore how IBM Cloud Logs will be the answer to your observability needs.
Build your monitoring and incident management skills through log courses contained within the IBM Cloud Professional Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) curriculum.
Get answers to your IBM Cloud observability questions straight from our SME’s and users.
Learn about IBM Log Analysis migration to IBM Cloud Logs journey. Answer all your questions on migration and get started on it.
Learn how you can provide the framework and functionality to monitor API calls to services on the IBM Cloud complying with corporate policies and market industry-specific regulations.