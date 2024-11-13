What is observability?

Observability plays a crucial role in maintaining the availability, performance and security of modern software systems and cloud computing environments.

The term “observability” comes from control theory, an engineering theory concerned with automating control of dynamic systems, such as regulating the flow of water through a pipe based on feedback from a flow control system.

Observability provides deep visibility into modern, distributed tech stacks for automated, real-time problem identification and resolution. The more observable a system, the more quickly and accurately IT teams can shift from an identified performance issue to its root cause, without extra testing or coding.

In IT operations (ITOps) and cloud computing, observability requires software tools that aggregate, correlate and analyze a steady stream of performance data from applications and the hardware and networks they run on. Teams can then use the data to monitor, troubleshoot and debug apps and networks, and ultimately optimize the customer experience and meet service level agreements (SLAs) and other business requirements.

Observability is often confused with application performance monitoring and network performance management (NPM). However, observability tools are a natural evolution of application performance monitoring and NPM data collection methods. They are better suited to address the increasingly distributed and dynamic nature of cloud-native application deployments.

Observability doesn’t replace other monitoring approaches; it improves and expands upon them.