What is automation?

Automation is becoming increasingly ubiquitous in the modern world and has countless applications, including: enterprise applications such as business process automation (BPA), AIOps, and enterprise automation, industrial automation applications such as robotics used in automotive manufacturing, and consumer applications such as home automation.



Automation software and technologies are used in a wide array of industries, from finance to healthcare, utilities to defense, and practically everywhere in between. Automation can be used in all aspects of business functions, and organizations that wield it most effectively stand to gain a significant competitive advantage.

Organizations use automation to increase productivity and profitability, improve customer service and satisfaction, reduce costs and operational errors, adhere to compliance standards, optimize operational efficiency and more. Automation is a key component of digital transformation, and is invaluable in helping businesses scale.