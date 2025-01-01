Agent Builder
Rapidly build, test and deploy AI agents through a powerful no-code experience
Build your AI agent with ease

The Agent Builder in IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™ unlocks the ability to create generative AI agents without creating code. Easily build agents that can answer questions grounded in your own content and work in systems that you already use. Combine your agents together for a more powerful result while keeping your users in one place and setting guardrails to help ensure that your agents behave as expected.

How it works

The Agent Builder uses a simple framework to make creating and configuring AI agents easy. Customize your agents with knowledge, tools and guidelines to control the way they work. Combine third-party agents and assistants with native Orchestrate agents in one place, allowing collaboration across your entire organization.
Try the hands-on experience

Capabilities

Ground your agents with knowledge 

Deploy multi-agent systems with minimal configuration. Orchestrate manages the planning and routing across agents and tools so you don’t have to build it yourself.
Give your agents the tools they need to take action

Power your agent toolsets by giving them access to the applications and tools they need to get work done.
Enable agent collaboration across your organization

Deploy multiagent systems with minimal configuration. Watsonx Orchestrate™ manages the planning and routing across agents and tools so you don’t have to build it yourself.
Control the way your agents behave

Provide guidelines for your agents to understand how to respond, and which tools and knowledge to use in different scenarios.
