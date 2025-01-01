The Agent Builder in IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™ unlocks the ability to create generative AI agents without creating code. Easily build agents that can answer questions grounded in your own content and work in systems that you already use. Combine your agents together for a more powerful result while keeping your users in one place and setting guardrails to help ensure that your agents behave as expected.
The Agent Builder uses a simple framework to make creating and configuring AI agents easy. Customize your agents with knowledge, tools and guidelines to control the way they work. Combine third-party agents and assistants with native Orchestrate agents in one place, allowing collaboration across your entire organization.
Interested in learning more about IBM watsonx Orchestrate? See how it can support your team.