CFOs: “Automate this” for sustainability and cost savings

When it comes to sustainability, chief financial officers (CFOs) are in a tough, but influential, position.

According to IBM’s Institute of Business Value 2022 CEO Study on sustainability — “Own Your Impact” — more than 80% of CEOs say sustainability investments will drive better business results in the next five years. Yet more than half of the 3,000 CEOs surveyed ranked “unclear economic benefits” as the biggest blocker to achieving their objectives.

For CFOs, bridging this “intention-action gap” between vision and real-world initiatives is a worthy and winnable challenge, despite how divided C-suite leaders can be on priorities. “An organization can say it cares about air quality and oceans, but the hard step is operationalizing the idea of sustainability at scale across an enterprise,” says Karl Haller, a retail industry expert for IBM Consulting.

With pressure to demonstrate progress from board members, investors, regulators and customers alike, CFOs are uniquely positioned to clear a path for the C-suite to prioritize investments and allocate resources in ways that align with business goals. In doing so, CFOs can become trailblazers for their peers, delivering on sustainability metrics and demonstrating ROI. “When you combine sustainability performance with financial outcome and operational improvement . . . that’s when you switch the mindset,” says Jane Cheung, an IBM global research leader specializing in consumer industries.

But where do you start? Do either of these scenarios sound familiar?