Home Consulting Strategy Strategy consulting services
Grow and transform your business by reimagining your corporate strategy and how you work
7 business bets worth making ISG ranks IBM a leader
Co-workers in a meeting
Accelerate business growth with hybrid cloud and AI

With a deep understanding of emerging trends and industry disruptions, we uncover untapped potential inside your business and help deliver new levels of productivity and growth. Our strategy consulting services help you align your team around a vision, activate your data and right size roadmaps and technology investments. Our co-creative, human-centric approach helps you realize additional value from existing and emerging technologies, improve decision making and problem solving and increase competitive advantage and long-term, sustainable impact.
Capabilities Business strategy

Define, realize and orchestrate your North Star vision by intersecting business model and technology transformation to unlock enterprise agility.

 Sustainability strategy

Our sustainability framework was developed to orient your business towards innovation and growth while amplifying social and cultural initiatives.

 See how an overall strategy comes together Process Automation & Design

By evaluating and restructuring the fundamentals of how data and work flows across your business we create opportunities for new value.

 Explore IBMiX AI Strategy

With a team of more than 20,000 AI experts, IBM Consulting™ is working with global clients and partners to co-create what’s next in AI.  

 Discover our consulting AI services Hybrid Cloud Strategy

Accelerate your journey to hybrid cloud, driving cost efficiency, increased productivity, sustainability and faster time to market.

 Explore our hybrid cloud services  Operations

Experience-led co-creation that drives business value quickly, modernizes essential business processes, and helps you deploy enterprise-wide AI strategies. 

Business process outsourcing Data & Analytics

Data is the fuel for the modern enterprise. Unlock the value of enterprise data and build an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.

 Unlock your data
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Case studies Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz wants to ensure that consumers get the right product at the right time. Using the IBM Garage methodology, we partnered to create an algorithm to improve product velocity.

 Woodside Energy: Steadfast courage in the face of disruption

To decrease operating expenditures in a measured, strategic way, Woodside Energy worked with IBM Consulting on initiatives to scale transformation.

 Anthem: Delivering better insights for better health

IBM’s business strategy consultants worked with Anthem, Inc. to migrate from legacy systems to cloud computing, resulting in savings that could be reinvested in innovation.
When the world needs technology at scale, applied to a really hard problem, they call IBM. And that’s exactly what we did. James McMahon Chief Executive Officer The Climate Service, Inc. Read the story
Strategic partnerships Adobe

IBM and Adobe are helping global clients deliver more personal, flexible and secure customer experiences.

 Explore our Adobe capabilities Amazon Web Services

IBM’s professional services can help migration to and operation on AWS Cloud and help you automate across your business to achieve digital transformation.

 Explore our AWS capabilities Microsoft Azure

IBM helps tailor a highly-secure hybrid multicloud journey to Microsoft Azure including application modernization and management.

 Explore our Microsoft Azure capabilities Salesforce

IBM is a consulting industry leader in using the Salesforce platform to create intelligent experiences to capture new growth opportunities and optimize management processes.

 Explore our Salesforce capabilities Oracle

IBM offers industry and business process solutions in consulting by employing Oracle platforms with emerging technologies.

 Explore our Oracle capabilities SAP

IBM provides a full range of SAP consulting and technology optimization solutions to reduce costs and increase agility.

 Explore our SAP capabilities

Insights

Get the best of IBM in your inbox. Select from our collection of curated newsletters that deliver thought-provoking insights on emerging trends.
Subscribe now
The world is growing more intricate, uncertain and charged—as are the decisions CEOs face right now
Government transformation in tumultuous times

Gain a better understanding of how the public sector can emerge stronger and more resilient in the wake of massive disruption

 How CEOs are forging paths to sustainability

Read how CEOs feel about sustainability in their own words and how they are baking it into their business

 How to respond to the increasing costs of cloud: a CIO guide

Cloud costs are on the rise, affecting profit margins, revenue and the total costs of goods sold, making achieving efficiency imperative as organizations scale
Meet our experts Brent Smolinski

With over 25 years of experience, Brent is the Global Head of Technology and Data Strategy, where he helps organizations transform their businesses using modern technologies like cloud, data, AI, IoT and AR/VR.

 Elisabeth Goos

Elisabeth is a Partner for IBM Consulting and the Leader of Sustainability services in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland market.

 Gabriel Di Lelle

As Partner, Gabriel leads development and the go-to-market strategy of IBM's Digital Strategy consulting services in the Latin American market, specializing in digital transformation strategy design and execution, platform business models design and execution, cultural and talent transformation, agile at scale and more.
Related solutions Operations

Flexibly orchestrate your people, process, data and technology to efficiently deliver outcomes that future-proof your business.

 Learn more Technology

Modern businesses require open technologies that unite and align your strategy and process to meaningful automation, AI insights and outcomes.

 Learn more IBM iX

With a design-led, data-driven approach, IBM iX is your global experience design partner within IBM Consulting.

 Learn more
Subscribe to our monthly newsletters

Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.

Subscribe now Know more Contact our team

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

 Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.

 Register now