With a deep understanding of emerging trends and industry disruptions, we uncover untapped potential inside your business and help deliver new levels of productivity and growth. Our strategy consulting services help you align your team around a vision, activate your data and right size roadmaps and technology investments. Our co-creative, human-centric approach helps you realize additional value from existing and emerging technologies, improve decision making and problem solving and increase competitive advantage and long-term, sustainable impact.
Define, realize and orchestrate your North Star vision by intersecting business model and technology transformation to unlock enterprise agility.
Our sustainability framework was developed to orient your business towards innovation and growth while amplifying social and cultural initiatives.
By evaluating and restructuring the fundamentals of how data and work flows across your business we create opportunities for new value.
With a team of more than 20,000 AI experts, IBM Consulting™ is working with global clients and partners to co-create what’s next in AI.
Accelerate your journey to hybrid cloud, driving cost efficiency, increased productivity, sustainability and faster time to market.
Experience-led co-creation that drives business value quickly, modernizes essential business processes, and helps you deploy enterprise-wide AI strategies.
Data is the fuel for the modern enterprise. Unlock the value of enterprise data and build an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.
Kraft Heinz wants to ensure that consumers get the right product at the right time. Using the IBM Garage methodology, we partnered to create an algorithm to improve product velocity.
To decrease operating expenditures in a measured, strategic way, Woodside Energy worked with IBM Consulting on initiatives to scale transformation.
IBM’s business strategy consultants worked with Anthem, Inc. to migrate from legacy systems to cloud computing, resulting in savings that could be reinvested in innovation.
IBM and Adobe are helping global clients deliver more personal, flexible and secure customer experiences.
IBM’s professional services can help migration to and operation on AWS Cloud and help you automate across your business to achieve digital transformation.
IBM helps tailor a highly-secure hybrid multicloud journey to Microsoft Azure including application modernization and management.
IBM is a consulting industry leader in using the Salesforce platform to create intelligent experiences to capture new growth opportunities and optimize management processes.
IBM offers industry and business process solutions in consulting by employing Oracle platforms with emerging technologies.
IBM provides a full range of SAP consulting and technology optimization solutions to reduce costs and increase agility.
Gain a better understanding of how the public sector can emerge stronger and more resilient in the wake of massive disruption
Read how CEOs feel about sustainability in their own words and how they are baking it into their business
Cloud costs are on the rise, affecting profit margins, revenue and the total costs of goods sold, making achieving efficiency imperative as organizations scale
With over 25 years of experience, Brent is the Global Head of Technology and Data Strategy, where he helps organizations transform their businesses using modern technologies like cloud, data, AI, IoT and AR/VR.
Elisabeth is a Partner for IBM Consulting and the Leader of Sustainability services in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland market.
As Partner, Gabriel leads development and the go-to-market strategy of IBM's Digital Strategy consulting services in the Latin American market, specializing in digital transformation strategy design and execution, platform business models design and execution, cultural and talent transformation, agile at scale and more.
Flexibly orchestrate your people, process, data and technology to efficiently deliver outcomes that future-proof your business.
Modern businesses require open technologies that unite and align your strategy and process to meaningful automation, AI insights and outcomes.
With a design-led, data-driven approach, IBM iX is your global experience design partner within IBM Consulting.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.