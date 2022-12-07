In order to succeed with digital transformation, modern business management must integrate their processes across organizational boundaries and existing systems to gain a competitive advantage. With over 27,000 dedicated finance consulting and supply chain transformation professionals, IBM Consulting offers can flexibly orchestrate your people, operations, data, sourcing and technology to efficiently deliver sustainable initiatives and outcomes that future-proof your business’s operating model.
increase in process efficiency by automating workflows1
better asset utilization with transformed supply chains2
improvement in measurable KPIs through intelligent automation services engagement3
IBM Consulting™ works to find, connect and analyze your data processes and applications to uncover meaningful innovations that inform better decision making and subsequent performance improvement.
The greatest threat to navigating supply chain disruption is acting with yesterday’s problem-solving logic. IBM’s consulting services go about building and restructuring resilient, agile and sustainability-focused supply chains of the future.
Through a blend of management consulting and strategy consulting realize business value faster with a programmatic approach to transformation while striving for operational excellence.
Inspire your workforce with innovative technologies and operations practices that offer a people-centric approach to talent operations management.
The right hybrid cloud architecture can help identify your value chain and enable teams across your business to realize up to 70% cost savings, 88% reduction in time-spent and up to 40% in productivity gains.¹
Transform your procurement organization with enhanced processes that reduce operating costs, increase spend savings and improve stakeholder satisfaction across the business.
IBM can help migration to and operation on AWS Cloud to automate across your business and meet evolving market trends.
IBM helps clients tailor a highly secure hybrid multicloud journey to Microsoft Azure, including application modernization and management.
Leverage enterprise-wide process simplification, intelligence and automation that generates business value at scale.
Seize the full potential of the Google Cloud as an application modernization, data analytics, AI/ML and SAP platform.
IBM offers industry and business process solutions in consulting by employing Oracle platforms with emerging technologies.
IBM provides a full range of SAP consulting and technology solutions to reduce costs and increase agility.
Neste builds a global ERP platform in its drive to become the world’s leading renewable fuels and circular solutions producer.
IBM Consulting worked with the engineering and robotics design company to capture what’s happening inside a manufacturing site.
Learn about 5 ways digital intelligence and intelligent workflows drive smart procurement.
Intelligent workflows help supply chain leaders outperform their peers in revenue growth and profitability.
Now that CSCOs have higher management profiles, they have more influence over the strategic direction of their organizations.
Reimagine your business strategy and how you work to uncover untapped potential for growth and transformation across your business..
Modern businesses require modern, open technologies that unite and align your strategy and process to meaningful automation, AI insights and outcomes.
With a design-led, data-driven approach, IBM iX is your global experience design partner within IBM Consulting.
