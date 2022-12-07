Overview In order to succeed with digital transformation, modern business management must integrate their processes across organizational boundaries and existing systems to gain a competitive advantage. With over 27,000 dedicated finance consulting and supply chain transformation professionals, IBM Consulting offers can flexibly orchestrate your people, operations, data, sourcing and technology to efficiently deliver sustainable initiatives and outcomes that future-proof your business’s operating model.

Benefits 70% increase in process efficiency by automating workflows1 44% better asset utilization with transformed supply chains2 25%+ improvement in measurable KPIs through intelligent automation services engagement3

Capabilities Finance operations IBM Consulting™ works to find, connect and analyze your data processes and applications to uncover meaningful innovations that inform better decision making and subsequent performance improvement. Learn more Supply chain operations The greatest threat to navigating supply chain disruption is acting with yesterday’s problem-solving logic. IBM’s consulting services go about building and restructuring resilient, agile and sustainability-focused supply chains of the future. Learn more Business process outsourcing Through a blend of management consulting and strategy consulting realize business value faster with a programmatic approach to transformation while striving for operational excellence. Learn more Talent operations Inspire your workforce with innovative technologies and operations practices that offer a people-centric approach to talent operations management. Learn more about talent operations consulting Hybrid cloud management The right hybrid cloud architecture can help identify your value chain and enable teams across your business to realize up to 70% cost savings, 88% reduction in time-spent and up to 40% in productivity gains.¹ Learn more Procurement services Transform your procurement organization with enhanced processes that reduce operating costs, increase spend savings and improve stakeholder satisfaction across the business. Learn more

IBM Garage™ Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design methodology, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value at optimal pricing and adopt cutting edge technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in strategy, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert

Our clients needed an affordable way to reduce the risk, to make sure their machines don’t go down. Now they can do that in an affordable manner, reducing the amount of instrumentation, reducing the amount of data movement and latency and improving data security. Nancy Greco Director, DE Research Cognitive IoT Solutions at IBM Research® Read the Boston Dynamics case study

Strategic partnerships Amazon Web Services IBM can help migration to and operation on AWS Cloud to automate across your business and meet evolving market trends. Explore our AWS capabilities Microsoft Azure IBM helps clients tailor a highly secure hybrid multicloud journey to Microsoft Azure, including application modernization and management. Explore our Microsoft Azure capabilities Celonis Leverage enterprise-wide process simplification, intelligence and automation that generates business value at scale. Learn more about Celonis Google Cloud Platform Seize the full potential of the Google Cloud as an application modernization, data analytics, AI/ML and SAP platform. Explore our Google Cloud capabilities Oracle IBM offers industry and business process solutions in consulting by employing Oracle platforms with emerging technologies. Explore our Oracle capabilities SAP IBM provides a full range of SAP consulting and technology solutions to reduce costs and increase agility. Explore our SAP capabilities Read the Insights on SAP

Case studies Neste Oyj Neste builds a global ERP platform in its drive to become the world’s leading renewable fuels and circular solutions producer. Boston Dynamics IBM Consulting worked with the engineering and robotics design company to capture what’s happening inside a manufacturing site.

Insights Cut through the noise with insights on the latest in business and technology. Hear from the leaders who are driving business innovation. The CEO’s Guide to Generative AI: Supply Chain Learn about how instant insights can fuel faster supply chain innovation. Smart procurement made smarter Learn about 5 ways digital intelligence and intelligent workflows drive smart procurement. Building supply chain resiliency with AI-driven workflows Intelligent workflows help supply chain leaders outperform their peers in revenue growth and profitability. In their own words: How changing CSCO roles are transforming supply chains Now that CSCOs have higher management profiles, they have more influence over the strategic direction of their organizations.