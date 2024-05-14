Sitting down to write a sales proposal, she consults with her AI-enhanced assistant to speed proposal building and customization. Then, she asks the assistant to rapidly analyze the contract language, receiving insights on how to minimize IBM’s risk and maximize its revenue. In addition, when it comes to the traditionally time-consuming process of managing client billing and invoicing activities, she relies on another self-service app to simplify tasks.

Since immersing herself in processes that flow faster and more smoothly than ever before, Nicole can work with efficiency, provide better service to clients and have time to innovate. She also finds her work to be more meaningful.

Nicole is just one of hundreds of thousands of IBM employees whose daily work has undergone dramatic transformations using AI and hybrid cloud technologies.