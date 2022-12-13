Home Blockchain IBM Blockchain
Enable trusted data exchange and workflow automation beyond the boundaries with distributed ledger technology and enterprise blockchain
Overview
Achieve operational agility with trust

As businesses adapt to an ever-changing new normal, extended collaboration and optimization beyond your organization is essential for next-level growth. Transformation isn’t always easy, and technology shouldn’t stand in the way. Drive operational agility, connectivity and open new revenue streams through trusted end-to-end data exchange and workflow automation beyond your organization's boundaries. Learn how IBM® is leading the business world into a new era of collaboration and innovation.
Explore your options to accelerate your business

See all of your options: building a branded solution on the IBM Blockchain Platform, developing a decentralized network for a client, driving awareness to your own solution, or directing a client to IBM.
Benefits
Operational agility and speed to value

Optimize multiparty workflows around trusted, permissioned data and accelerate performance across your value chain with blockchain applications.

 Cost takeout and risk mitigation

Streamline shared processes, increase accountability, minimize disputes and automate reconciliation tasks.

 New monetization opportunities

Increase brand trust and sales with smart contracts that support product authenticity and help open new marketplaces with asset tokenization.
Solutions IBM Sterling Transparent Supply

Build your own blockchain ecosystem for better supply chain management with a robust traceability solution.

 IBM Food Trust®

A modular solution built on blockchain that supports sustainability goals and benefits all network participants with a safer food ecosystem.

 Hyperledger Fabric¹ Support Edition

Blockchain open source for business, with SLAs and 24x7 support for clients developing solutions on Hyperledger Fabric.
Case studies The Home Depot

The Home Depot gains real-time visibility into their inventory throughout the shipping and receiving processes.

 Read the Home Depot case study IPwe helps unlock unrealized patent assets

There often hasn’t been great clarity around intellectual property (IP) and asset value. Now IPwe is harnessing the power of Watson AI to churn big data, enabling patent owners to diversify and tokenize their assets using digital assets.

 Read the IPwe case study Driven to succeed through XCEED

To solve the growing problem of processing millions of automotive compliance documents, Renault created the XCEED blockchain project, now being used across the industry as a tool for automating compliance documents.

 Read the Renault case study IBM and eProvenance announce VinAssure™

See how VinAssure increases efficiency, traceability and profitability with blockchain.

 Lygon

Banks and financial institutions in Australia are bringing speed and trust to financial agreements.

 Read the Lygon case study
Blockchain for industries Banking and financial services

Let’s make trust the financial world’s universal currency.

 Healthcare and life sciences

Solve data integrity challenges in our healthcare system.

 Government

Reduce frictions and build more trust in government.
Resources In-depth blockchain guide

Learn what blockchain technology is, how it works, types of blockchain networks and how it helps increase trust and transparency through supply chain traceability.

 What is Hyperledger Fabric?

The flexible blockchain-based platform is helping innovators ignite a global business transformation.

 Blockchain for digital identity and credentials

Anchored in trust and securely managed by you. Navigate the digital world confidently with IBM Blockchain.
Next steps

Footnotes

¹ Hyperledger Fabric is an open source project of the Linux Foundation.