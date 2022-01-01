The IBM and Oracle collaboration supports your transformation with industry expertise, open innovation and trust - faster than you think.
For nearly four decades, IBM has been strategically partnering with Oracle to help clients navigate their cloud journeys and maximize their business transformations in a complex hybrid cloud world while delivering speed to value.
We have more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle Cloud consultants who have helped clients successfully complete more than 6,500 Oracle projects. IBM offers Oracle services and consulting to clients that includes a roadmap for their cloud transformation investment, from consulting to cloud implementation to support. Working together, we bring joint clients generative-AI powered solutions for Oracle Cloud to improve productivity and derive even more value from Oracle’s Cloud applications and technology.
We take a customer centric approach, providing end-to-end industry business value and automation to uncover new revenue opportunities and optimize investments every step of the way.
IBM returns to Oracle CloudWorld this year as a Diamond Sponsor
Receive an automated detailed analysis of what you can expect from moving your specific Oracle applications to cloud based on your requirements and ecosystem. Find out why, when and how to get started, and more.
Migrate to Oracle Cloud quickly while getting the business value you need. IBM® RapidMove for Oracle Cloud delivers fast while unlocking the full value of business transformation.
Maximize your business performance with the IBM Cognitive Enterprise Business Platform for Oracle Cloud, centered around Oracle Cloud applications.
IBM Consulting for Oracle helps on-prem businesses implement connected cloud solutions, paving the way to their future working with groundbreaking generative AI technologies.
Migration to Oracle Cloud can be slow, expensive and lack the business value you need. IBM RapidMove for Oracle Cloud delivers fast while unlocking the full value of business transformation.
The IBM Cognitive Enterprise Business Platform for Oracle Cloud is configured to maximize business performance, delivering an optimized SaaS solution to meet your needs.
IBM Consulting delivers Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with the combination of industry and technology skills you need to modernize, run, manage and secure your mission-critical Oracle apps.
What’s next after moving to the cloud? Staying on the cloud. IBM and Oracle have Managed Cloud Services to meet your Oracle cloud needs. We layer in generative AI and automation to help create your cloud normal.
IBM offers award-winning Oracle consulting to clients at each stage of their investment. Oracle enterprise customers are able to tap into the expertise of IBM Consulting, which has more than 21,000 data and AI consultants who are ready to help effectively implement and scale generative AI models. We have more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle consultants who continue to help clients successfully complete their Oracle projects.
Truly successful companies are those that can thrive through periods of stability as well as uncertainty because they have invested in building a healthy business foundation that drives enterprise longevity. The essential health indicators of an enterprise—value, agility, growth and resilience—are both ingredients and outcomes of a vital business.
IBM and Oracle have partnered for decades to help companies embrace cutting-edge technology and forge a path to success, even as the landscape changes rapidly before them. Together, we help clients navigate their cloud journeys and maximize business transformation in a complex hybrid cloud world.
Oracle customers can leverage the power of IBM Consulting’s Center of Excellence for Generative AI, which has more than 1,000 consultants with specialized gen AI expertise ready to help accelerate clients' business transformations with enterprise-grade AI from Oracle, IBM and other ecosystem partners. The Center of Excellence stands alongside IBM Consulting's global AI and Automation practice and leverages proven methods like the IBM Garage for Generative AI, where IBM consultants apply a comprehensive, collaborative method to help clients fast-track innovation in the emerging category of foundation models for generative AI. That includes rapid use case ideation and prioritization, an open, multi-model approach to selecting architectures and training, as well as fine tuning and scaling models to unique business needs.
The IBM Cognitive Enterprise Business Platform for Oracle Cloud, centered around Oracle Cloud applications, accelerates business transformation for our clients through hybrid cloud and AI technologies - Configured to maximize business performance and deliver a best-in-class target operating model with critical business capabilities — optimized to deliver the most value.
The platform offers greater process maturity implemented through preconfigured industry solutions for: