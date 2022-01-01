For nearly four decades, IBM has been strategically partnering with Oracle to help clients navigate their cloud journeys and maximize their business transformations in a complex hybrid cloud world while delivering speed to value.

We have more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle Cloud consultants who have helped clients successfully complete more than 6,500 Oracle projects. IBM offers Oracle services and consulting to clients that includes a roadmap for their cloud transformation investment, from consulting to cloud implementation to support. Working together, we bring joint clients generative-AI powered solutions for Oracle Cloud to improve productivity and derive even more value from Oracle’s Cloud applications and technology.

We take a customer centric approach, providing end-to-end industry business value and automation to uncover new revenue opportunities and optimize investments every step of the way.