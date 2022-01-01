Home Consulting Oracle Oracle Consulting Services
Optimize and accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud with generative AI solutions
Overview

The IBM and Oracle collaboration supports your transformation with industry expertise, open innovation and trust - faster than you think.

For nearly four decades, IBM has been strategically partnering with Oracle to help clients navigate their cloud journeys and maximize their business transformations in a complex hybrid cloud world while delivering speed to value.

We have more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle Cloud consultants who have helped clients successfully complete more than 6,500 Oracle projects. IBM offers Oracle services and consulting to clients that includes a roadmap for their cloud transformation investment, from consulting to cloud implementation to support. Working together, we bring joint clients generative-AI powered solutions for Oracle Cloud to improve productivity and derive even more value from Oracle’s Cloud applications and technology.

We take a customer centric approach, providing end-to-end industry business value and automation to uncover new revenue opportunities and optimize investments every step of the way.
Oracle CloudWorld 2024 September 9-12

IBM returns to Oracle CloudWorld this year as a Diamond Sponsor
Benefits Though the power of generative AI (gen AI) is not fully tapped, IBM leads the way in maximizing its use to develop innovations that provide our clients the efficient and cost effective end-to-end solution that they require. Generative AI-led roadmap

Receive an automated detailed analysis of what you can expect from moving your specific Oracle applications to cloud based on your requirements and ecosystem. Find out why, when and how to get started, and more.

 Download the assessment ebook Rapid delivery

Migrate to Oracle Cloud quickly while getting the business value you need. IBM® RapidMove for Oracle Cloud delivers fast while unlocking the full value of business transformation.

 Learn about IBM RapidMove Enhanced business performance

Maximize your business performance with the IBM Cognitive Enterprise Business Platform for Oracle Cloud, centered around Oracle Cloud applications.

 Find out more
Capabilities Oracle cloud assessment

IBM Consulting for Oracle helps on-prem businesses implement connected cloud solutions, paving the way to their future working with groundbreaking generative AI technologies.

 Read about the assessment Oracle Cloud migration

Migration to Oracle Cloud can be slow, expensive and lack the business value you need. IBM RapidMove for Oracle Cloud delivers fast while unlocking the full value of business transformation.

 Learn about IBM RapidMove Oracle SaaS solution

The IBM Cognitive Enterprise Business Platform for Oracle Cloud is configured to maximize business performance, delivering an optimized SaaS solution to meet your needs.

 Download the flyer Oracle Cloud infrastructure services

IBM Consulting delivers Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with the combination of industry and technology skills you need to modernize, run, manage and secure your mission-critical Oracle apps.

 Read more Oracle Cloud managed services

What’s next after moving to the cloud? Staying on the cloud. IBM and Oracle have Managed Cloud Services to meet your Oracle cloud needs. We layer in generative AI and automation to help create your cloud normal.

 Explore managed services for Oracle Oracle Consulting Services

IBM offers award-winning Oracle consulting to clients at each stage of their investment. Oracle enterprise customers are able to tap into the expertise of IBM Consulting, which has more than 21,000 data and AI consultants who are ready to help effectively implement and scale generative AI models. We have more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle consultants who continue to help clients successfully complete their Oracle projects.
Building business vitality together

Truly successful companies are those that can thrive through periods of stability as well as uncertainty because they have invested in building a healthy business foundation that drives enterprise longevity. The essential health indicators of an enterprise—value, agility, growth and resilience—are both ingredients and outcomes of a vital business.

IBM and Oracle have partnered for decades to help companies embrace cutting-edge technology and forge a path to success, even as the landscape changes rapidly before them. Together, we help clients navigate their cloud journeys and maximize business transformation in a complex hybrid cloud world.

IBM Consulting’s Center of Excellence for Generative AI

Illustration of a hierarchy

Oracle customers can leverage the power of IBM Consulting’s Center of Excellence for Generative AI,  which has more than 1,000 consultants with specialized gen AI expertise ready to help accelerate clients' business transformations with enterprise-grade AI from Oracle, IBM and other ecosystem partners. The Center of Excellence stands alongside IBM Consulting's global AI and Automation practice and leverages proven methods like the IBM Garage for Generative AI, where IBM consultants apply a comprehensive, collaborative method to help clients fast-track innovation in the emerging category of foundation models for generative AI. That includes rapid use case ideation and prioritization, an open, multi-model approach to selecting architectures and training, as well as fine tuning and scaling models to unique business needs.

Co-create with IBM Garage™
Where innovation and transformation come together for the enterprise. Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Case studies
Transforming the Colleague Experience at Phoenix Group The largest savings and retirement business in the UK, Phoenix Group, and IBM embarked on project Thunderbird to enhance their employee experience through automation, self-service and process simplification. Learn more about their on-demand HR support and digital assistance
Enhancing public services with Oracle Cloud Government of New Brunswick needed an experienced, specialized, and bilingual partner that would work together on a business-focused and change-intensive project. IBM defined a modernization roadmap for GNB and achieved key milestones despite COVID-19 constraints, providing ongoing support for Oracle Cloud adoption. Read their story
Renovating one of the world’s most historic public buildings enabled by cloud By adopting industry-standard solutions for finance, procurement, HR and recruitment, this major public heritage project now has a single set of clear and well-documented business processes, which will help it stay smart, efficient and scalable as it grows. Find out how they did it
Oracle industry solutions

The IBM Cognitive Enterprise Business Platform for Oracle Cloud, centered around Oracle Cloud applications, accelerates business transformation for our clients through hybrid cloud and AI technologies - Configured to maximize business performance and deliver a best-in-class target operating model with critical business capabilities — optimized to deliver the most value.

The platform offers greater process maturity implemented through preconfigured industry solutions for:

  • Government
  • Insurance
  • Retail
  • Healthcare and life sciences
  • Energy and utilities
  • Education
  • Professional services
 Find out more
IBM recognized as a market leader IBM named a Leader in the Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystem Services 2023 Vendor Assessment Report IBM Consulting Brings Business Innovation and Value with Its Offerings
Next steps
