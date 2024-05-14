Big competitors and nimble startups invade new markets. Empowered consumers seek and expect more choices. Digital technologies supersede “analog” operations. Government regulations alter the landscape. Mega-trends like these have upended manufacturing, media, retailing and other behemoth business sectors. And now, these forces are converging on healthcare, a USD 2.8 trillion industry that represents almost one-fifth of the US economy.

Anthem, one of America’s leading health benefits companies, has been cognizant of these fundamental forces of change. Anthem examined its response to disruption and turned inward to foster transformation and innovation.

“We had to change our approach,” says Tim Skeen, Chief Information Officer of Anthem. “It really had to be, ‘how are we going to innovate to be able to react to the challenges, compete better in the marketplace and actually be more of a trusted health advocate for our members?’”

“We’ve been using IBM as our key partner to manage support across our infrastructure on premises for many years,” Skeen says, “and it started with having that discussion with that trusted partner.”