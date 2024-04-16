In a recent S&P study³, CFOs and CEOs reported that 6% of annual earnings were affected by extreme weather and climate events. Businesses must factor climate change into their decision-making—but how do they go about doing that? Enter: The Climate Service.

The Climate Service, Inc. (TCS) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is on a mission to integrate climate data into financial decision-making. The TCS Climanomics platform helps organizations understand, quantify and mitigate their climate risks to build resiliency and reduce financial losses. With urgent and escalating demands from the marketplace, TCS chose to embark on an IBM Garage™ experience and adopt the IBM open-source cloud platform to fast-track the scaling of the Climanomics platform.

¹ Munich RE 2019 Natural disaster balance (link resides outside of ibm.com)

² Aon catastrophe report (link resides outside of ibm.com)

³ S&P Global Ratings study (link resides outside of ibm.com)