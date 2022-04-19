As businesses face multiple challenges: evolving employee expectations, a global labor shortage, and a growing skills gap, HR leaders are being looked to for answers and leadership. HR leaders have a critical role in turning their organization into one that anticipates disruption and moves with agility to compete and win in uncertain times. HR organizations must evolve and adopt new ways of working between running-the-business and driving transformation initiatives. Doing so will enable them to balance strategy and execution.
IBM HR and talent transformation consulting works hand-in-hand with HR who play a pivotal role to seamlessly integrate workforce dynamics into these broader transformation initiatives. Together, we reimagine Human Resources with AI at the core—delivering business value, advancing the talent agenda, accelerating the digital roadmap, creating a modern and agile HR function -- underpinned with a consumer-inspired employee experience. Applying our deep industry expertise, we work with organization to address their unique talent goals and challenges, creating strategies that unlock new levels of workforce performance and productivity inside their business.
Redesign and modernize jobs by harnessing the power of AI and automation into newer ways of working.
AI and automation will revolutionize how HR serves both employees and the business, lifting it from a policy enforcer to value driver.
Advance your HR digital roadmap, aligning technology with business objectives and scale, as new technology introduces new opportunities.
Equip your workforce with the skills of the future. Transform your talent acquisition and skills strategies and processes with the right balance of people, AI and data.
AI-first approach to modernize the HR function will enhance employee experience while reducing your operational cost whether you decide to outsource, or keep your services retained.
Deliver exceptional experiences to meet ever-evolving work-life employees need with data-driven insights and intelligent workflows.
Reinvent your HR function with employee-centric AI design, reduce HR operating costs through managed employee services that deliver state-of-the art, always on, consumer-like HR services to employees.
Transform HR and employee experiences using agile and design thinking methods, cognitive technologies and underpinned by HR systems, Oracle, Workday and SAP SuccessFactors.
The materials handling company goal wanted to liberate HR leaders from time consuming administrative tasks, embed and automate security and compliance processes and empower HR professionals to build a bench of future-ready top talent.
By switching to a central platform, “the tech company that bakes” creates a single source of truth for its HR data, which will enable it to make strategic, efficient talent decisions based on data insights, not just instinct.
Glass, ceramics and optics specialist Corning saw HR costs creeping up. They gained crystal-clear visibility of its global workforce, cut operational costs, and boosted HR performance. They focus on HR self-service to let employee engagement shine through.
Accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud and transform with cognitive solutions.
Improve your employee experience and operational effectiveness to help transform human resources using SAP SuccessFactors.
Transform your HR by applying the power of cloud and AI technologies to your Workday implementations.
Generative AI will change how we work and what skills we need—and it’s happening faster than we expect.
This IBM Institute for Business Value report, developed in partnership with Oracle, explores how HR leaders can create a generative AI-empowered culture and serve as a key advisor for operating model strategies.
The adoption of AI is expected to impact various aspects of the HR function significantly. Explore what these new challenges mean for CHROs as we enter the age of the AI-augmented workforce.
Discover how a dynamic HR operating model—focused on intelligence and flexibility—will allow organizations to anticipate disruption and seize new opportunities.
HR professionals are increasingly exploring their potential to improve productivity by augmenting the work of employees and empowering them to focus on higher-level work. As AI capabilities expand, there are ethical concerns and questions every business leader must consider so their AI use does not come at the expense of workers, partners or customers.
The workforce is undergoing a profound transformation, with technology reshaping industries and job roles at a rapid pace. As automation and AI continue to advance, the need for upskilling and reskilling has never been more critical.
