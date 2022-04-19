As businesses face multiple challenges: evolving employee expectations, a global labor shortage, and a growing skills gap, HR leaders are being looked to for answers and leadership. HR leaders have a critical role in turning their organization into one that anticipates disruption and moves with agility to compete and win in uncertain times. HR organizations must evolve and adopt new ways of working between running-the-business and driving transformation initiatives. Doing so will enable them to balance strategy and execution.

IBM HR and talent transformation consulting works hand-in-hand with HR who play a pivotal role to seamlessly integrate workforce dynamics into these broader transformation initiatives. Together, we reimagine Human Resources with AI at the core—delivering business value, advancing the talent agenda, accelerating the digital roadmap, creating a modern and agile HR function -- underpinned with a consumer-inspired employee experience. Applying our deep industry expertise, we work with organization to address their unique talent goals and challenges, creating strategies that unlock new levels of workforce performance and productivity inside their business.