HR Procurement Business priorities are shifting faster than ever. To respond to new customer preferences or new deliverables, you need a flexible workforce. Contingent labor helps, but sourcing and staffing those workers is a full-time job. With Orchestrate, you can spend less time staffing and more time delivering. Orchestrate can automate manual procurement tasks, saving your team valuable time for planning strategic initiatives and meeting client needs. Uncomplicate your contractor life cycle management process with IBM watsonx Orchestrate (2:06)