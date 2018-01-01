Helping leaders to transform their own finance operations and lead productivity gains and growth inside their organizations, IBM offers end-to-end finance consulting services with watsonxTM and our ecosystem of partners. Our client-centric approach and deep finance expertise helps leaders reimagine essential workflows infusing them with trusted data, AI-driven insights, and automation. We transform how work gets done, identifying the ideal starting point and use cases across source-to-pay, record-to-analyze and order-to-cash processes. With trust and governance built into our approach, we help you confidently scale AI across your business, delivering cost savings to the bottom line, while also contributing to top line growth.