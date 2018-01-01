Home Consulting Finance Finance consulting services
Helping leaders to transform their own finance operations and lead productivity gains and growth inside their organizations, IBM offers end-to-end finance consulting services with watsonxTM and our ecosystem of partners. Our client-centric approach and deep finance expertise helps leaders reimagine essential workflows infusing them with trusted data, AI-driven insights, and automation. We transform how work gets done, identifying the ideal starting point and use cases across source-to-pay, record-to-analyze and order-to-cash processes. With trust and governance built into our approach, we help you confidently scale AI across your business, delivering cost savings to the bottom line, while also contributing to top line growth.

IBM positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting BPO Gartner has recognized IBM as a Leader based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. IBM has a digital business model, and client framework that accelerates growth and benefits for its BPO clients.
IBM’s approach to business process operations (BPO) helps global eneterprises embrace new ways of working and reimagine operations withtrusted data, AI-driven insights, and automation.   We empower employees with AI assistants trained on your business data, enabling them to focus on higher-value tasks that enhance customer value while modernizing essential business domains.

Our financial consultants unlock efficiency by building a smarter end-to-end process into financial workflows so you can harness the full power of your data, strengthen existing systems, empower employees and use leading technologies to transform. Understand yesterday’s financial services practices and today’s employee needs to build a valuable tomorrow.

IBM Consulting unites business and technology stakeholders around a modern data and AI strategy. You can unlock insights and deploy AI-powered assistants at the greatest point of business impact. Underpinning it all is a complete approach to governance that ensures data is clean, trusted and transparent. 

Technology is in our DNA. Using leading technologies to transform your enterprise, we help finance leaders drive generative growth, exercise cost and risk management, and improve experiences for all stakeholders. Our consultants orchestrate the right combination of human and machine talent and use data and insights to enable smarter decisions.
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
Strategic partnerships SAP

IBM Consulting and SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (BPC) provides a unified, end-to-end solution for financial planning, budgeting, forecasting and consolidation.

 Learn about our SAP partnership Read the Insights on SAP report Oracle

Through a partnership of 36 years, IBM and Oracle offer solutions that enable finance teams to lead digital transformation, support automation, become true business partners and improve agility across organizational boundaries.

 Learn about our services for Oracle Celonis

IBM and Celonis accelerate the path to digital transformation with data migration support and rapid, data-driven process insights that enable enterprise clients to reimagine operating models.

 Read about our partnership with Celonis Microsoft

Accelerate adoption of generative AI with IBM and Microsoft.

 Explore our Microsoft services Workday

Apply the power of cloud and AI technologies to your Workday implementation to transform finance professional services.

 Explore our Workday services Salesforce

Together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities and the data insights needed to deliver impact.

 Explore our Salesforce services

The CEO's Guide to Generative AI: Finance
Strategic finance leader

How finance transformation through AI propels business value.

 AI’s quantified impact on finance

How finance leaders use AI for improvements in process quality, cost, and efficiency.

 Modernize with AI-first finance operations

How generative AI accelerates finance-led transformations.
Meet our experts Monica Proothi

A Partner and leader of the Global Finance Transformation practice within IBM, Monica has 20 years of experience in finance transformation, split between consulting and industry roles, with a reputation for optimizing finance operating models in order to drive hypergrowth.

 Lucas Juarez

Partner, Global Finance Transformation, Lucas has worked with IBM for over 15 years throughout the US and in Buenos Aires, developing opportunities for new clients and improving and transforming our existing clients’ processes by implementing best practices and technologies.
Resources How GenAI can help finance and accounting professionals

Whether you’re a CFO, an accountant, a financial analyst or a business partner, artificial intelligence (AI) can help improve your finance strategy, uplift productivity, and accelerate business outcomes.

 How to enhance critical F&A functions with GenAI

Learn how you can drive meaningful impact with the technology in core finance processes by streamlining tasks and revolutionizing the way F&A professionals work going forward.

 How to improve your finance operations efficiency with GenAI

Learn what the application of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in business processes means for the future of Finance and Accounting (F&A).
 Subscribe now Know more Contact our team

