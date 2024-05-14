Currently, the IT team supports a wide variety of software and services that range from permitting and law enforcement solutions to procurement software, payroll and more. They manage a virtualized environment containing 1,500 virtual machines (VMs) running on 40 hosts, and they are in the process of migrating some of their workloads to the public cloud.

Historically, the IT Operations team used disparate monitoring tools to understand how their environment was performing and to determine when and where they needed to reallocate resources. When there was a performance issue, they relied on manual intervention to diagnose root cause and identify a solution. Moreover, when application owners turned to them to allocate resources for a new service, they would often overestimate what they needed. Like many organizations, there was a misconception within the IT organization at Denver that overprovisioning could assure application performance. Unfortunately, the IT Operations team did not have a tool that would identify where they were overprovisioning and evaluate whether downsizing would support better application performance. This is when they began exploring the IBM® Turbonomic® hybrid cloud cost optimization solution.