What is cloud cost optimization?

Moving data and applications from traditional on-premises data centers to cloud infrastructure offers companies the potential for significant cost savings through accelerating innovation, keeping a competitive edge and better interacting with customers and employees. What’s more, IT infrastructure becomes a pay-as-you-go operational expense with most public cloud providers. You can scale your cloud resources up or down to meet demand, and costs will follow. However, cloud services costs can be higher than anticipated, so monitoring and optimizing your cloud spend is critical.

Cloud cost optimization combines strategies, techniques, best practices and tools to help reduce cloud costs, find the most cost-effective way to run your applications in the cloud environment, and maximize business value.

It can be hard to monitor metrics and compare data when using multiple cloud vendors with different dashboards, and overspending can be easy. Whether you use IBM Cloud, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure or some combination of platforms, it’s essential to understand, evaluate and optimize what you spend on cloud operations.