What is cloud cost optimization?

Moving data and applications from traditional on-premises data centers to cloud infrastructure offers companies the potential for significant cost savings through accelerating innovation, keeping a competitive edge and better interacting with customers and employees. What’s more, IT infrastructure becomes a pay-as-you-go operational expense with most public cloud providers. You can scale your cloud resources up or down to meet demand, and costs will follow. However, cloud services costs can be higher than anticipated, so monitoring and optimizing your cloud spend is critical.
Cloud cost optimization combines strategies, techniques, best practices and tools to help reduce cloud costs, find the most cost-effective way to run your applications in the cloud environment, and maximize business value.
It can be hard to monitor metrics and compare data when using multiple cloud vendors with different dashboards, and overspending can be easy. Whether you use IBM Cloud, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure or some combination of platforms, it’s essential to understand, evaluate and optimize what you spend on cloud operations.
Organizations waste about 32% of their spending on cloud services—a significant sum whether you’re a small business or one that spends six or seven digits on the cloud annually. Cloud optimization helps reduce waste and avoid overspending by identifying unused resources and neglected tools.
It’s not only about getting costs down. It’s also about making sure your costs align with your business goals. In other words, paying more may make sense if you earn more revenue or see more productive activities and profitability from a particular cloud service.
Cloud cost optimization means knowing what your cloud operations cost and making intelligent adjustments so you can control cloud costs without compromising performance.
With some preparation, you can manage your cloud costs and avoid unanticipated overspending. Your IT team should consider these questions before, during and after your cloud implementation:
Available cloud cost management tools can help you track bills, features and other configurations, enabling you to optimize costs. Cloud providers offer some tools, including Azure cost management, Google Cloud cost management and AWS cloud financial management tools.
There are also cloud cost tools from independent companies that assess other multiple vendors. For example, IBM® Turbonomic® automates critical actions in real-time, without human oversight, to help you most efficiently use compute, storage and network resources. These tools can work across multiple clouds and create reports showing the combined, multicloud data. Some compare your cloud costs with what it would cost to build your own server room.
Cloud providers offer a range of different pricing models and service levels that you can use to help match resources and costs with application needs, availability requirements and business value. Navigating these can be confusing. Here are some general strategies to use:
FinOps, a portmanteau of finance and DevOps, is a cloud financial management practice that helps organizations maximize business value in their hybrid and multicloud environments. Many organizations approach cloud cost optimization strategy and implementation by employing a cross-functional FinOps team—one with members from IT, finance and engineering—to bring financial accountability to the cloud.
FinOps practices rely on reporting and automation to increase ROI by continuously identifying opportunities for efficiency and taking action regarding cloud optimization in real-time. By automating their dynamic resourcing, organizations can also ensure their cloud environment’s underlying infrastructure always meets service-level objectives.
According to the FinOps Foundation, a mature FinOps practice allocates more than 90% of cloud spend, leaving little difference between the forecasted and actual spend.
A company may be in multiple phases of the FinOps journey—inform, optimize and operate—at the same time because different units, teams or applications will be on their own journeys.
The FinOps Foundation describes maturity levels as “crawl, walk, run,” representing organizations that take action at a small, limited scale up to those at a much higher level.
The complex applications used by many businesses run IT teams ragged as they try to stay ahead of dynamic demand. When application performance drops, these teams often react at human speed after the fact. To avoid disruption, they might provision more resources for their cloud environment than needed, resulting in a bloated cloud bill and a disappointing ROI. IBM encourages clients to contain spend with hybrid cloud cost optimization.
IBM® Turbonomic® is a hybrid cloud cost optimization platform that enables IT teams to eliminate the guesswork that results in over- or under-provisioning application resources—saving time and optimizing costs. Teams can continuously automate real-time critical actions that proactively deliver the most efficient use of compute, storage and network resources to your apps at every layer of the stack.
Let’s rethink cloud operations. If you were to design your cloud operations for a new company, what would you automate to ensure application performance at the lowest cost? Watch the video.
Let’s optimize your cloud. Request a live demo.