This scenario is every engineer or IT leader’s nightmare for good reason: just a few seconds of downtime can negatively impact a business. Research shows 53% of shoppers expect e-commerce websites to load in 3 seconds or less, and 19% will leave if it takes longer.”

“The success of today’s digital businesses almost exclusively depends on the performance and availability of business applications,” says Mandy Long, former vice president of IT Automation at IBM. To meet customer expectations, you need to deliver continuous performance. But Long cautions that few businesses are positioned to do so consistently and cost-effectively.

IBM’s new series, “Rethink & Automate,” invites leaders to reimagine common business and IT processes by approaching them from a greenfield perspective and embracing automation. We asked Long how she would redesign cloud operations for a new company to ensure application performance.