This is what the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Organization within IBM® is focused on every single day. The CIO Organization manages the applications that keep IBM running, from supply chain and logistics to sales, marketing and finance systems as well as digital workplace solutions.

The team’s guiding principle is to accelerate their pace of innovation and reduce their carbon footprint at the same time. The team began adopting Red Hat® OpenShift® in 2019, as part of an overarching enterprise platform-oriented approach across IBM Z®, IBM Power®, x86 and container architectures. This meant adopting standard platforms at enterprise scale to increase velocity. With OpenShift, the migration to a large multi-tenant environment also made it increasingly difficult to rely on existing tools and processes to manage capacity and maintain optimal application density.

Even at IBM, application teams have often faced challenges in understanding proper infrastructure resource configurations when they are deploying a new service. “Like other application teams in the industry, our teams historically have overprovisioned to avoid capacity-related disruption, but this introduces a new series of questions that our team then needs to answer. We are responsible for identifying and assigning the best resource allocation to maximize performance while minimizing cost in the long run,” notes Matt Lyteson, VP, CIO Hybrid Cloud Platforms at IBM.

As the complexity of their environment grew once they began adopting Red Hat OpenShift, Lyteson and his team quickly realized that manual remediation of overallocated resources was not an option. This process of optimizing resource allocation in a multi-tenant environment was beyond human scale. This is why the team turned to the IBM Turbonomic® hybrid cloud cost optimization solution.