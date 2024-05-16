The IBM® Cloud Management Console runs as a service hosted in the IBM Cloud, freeing organizations from maintaining software to monitor infrastructure. Dynamic views of performance, inventory and logging for your complete IBM® Power® enterprise, whether on premises or off premises, simplifies and unifies information in a single location. This allows clients to easily make more informed decisions. As private and hybrid cloud deployments grow, enterprises need new insight into these environments. Tools that provide consolidated information and analytics can be key enablers to smooth operation of infrastructure.