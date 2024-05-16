Home IT automation Cloud Management Console IBM Cloud Management Console
Monitor your IBM Power infrastructure with this flexible SaaS solution
What IBM Cloud Management Console can do for your business

The IBM® Cloud Management Console runs as a service hosted in the IBM Cloud, freeing organizations from maintaining software to monitor infrastructure. Dynamic views of performance, inventory and logging for your complete IBM® Power® enterprise, whether on premises or off premises, simplifies and unifies information in a single location. This allows clients to easily make more informed decisions. As private and hybrid cloud deployments grow, enterprises need new insight into these environments. Tools that provide consolidated information and analytics can be key enablers to smooth operation of infrastructure.
Benefits
Save resources

Software as a Service deployment frees personnel from installation and maintenance of software.

Gain insight

Information provided about aggregated Power servers include performance, inventory and logging data.

 Identify status

“At a glance views” with logical groupings show system health, energy usage and OS metrics.

Control costs

SasS offering provides more flexibility in cost of ownership with pay-as-you-go monthly subscription convenience.

On-demand access

Secure cloud-based services accessible from mobile devices, tablets and PCs.

Cross-system view

Inventory systems including Power, HMCs, LPARs and virtual resources.

