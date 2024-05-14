As global competition heats up, enterprises must seek commercial and operational advantages and efficiencies. For many, the processes and systems that served well in the past are now obstacles to future progress. Workload and data volumes continue to grow dramatically, requiring constant upgrade cycles for on-premises infrastructure, which may not be capable of supporting transformative business initiatives.

Cloud migration offers an escape from the upfront expense and recurring costs of on-premises systems. In addition, cloud services deliver capacity and scalability that is hard to match using fixed infrastructure. But there are many possible routes to the cloud, and enterprises need to think carefully about how to minimize the potential risk and cost of retiring their on-premises systems.

Public cloud solutions present additional challenges: for example, how can enterprises run worldwide digital operations if regulations such as GDPR require data be held locally? Will data security, particularly for financial, personal and health information, be preserved? Techwave’s managed services clients grapple with these issues as they seek the benefits of digital transformation.

Chandra Rao Jampa, Head of the Asia-Pacific & Global Delivery Center at Techwave, describes the challenge: “With on-premises systems, IT departments are struggling to meet their commitments to business users, with a knock-on impact for end-customers and consumers. But public cloud solutions typically do not offer the same levels of hardware, hypervisor and application control that on-premises solutions provide. Combined with the high migration costs and complexity of moving to public cloud, we could see our clients were trapped in a kind of lock-in.

“We set out to help clients solve these issues so that they could take advantage of cloud flexibility, scalability and capacity, and take the first step on their digital transformation journeys.”