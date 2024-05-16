Home Asset management Support for Hyperledger Fabric IBM Support for Hyperledger Fabric
Enterprise support for the leading blockchain open source for business, with SLAs and 24x7 support for clients developing solutions on Hyperledger Fabric
Why Hyperledger Fabric?
Depend on IBM Support for Hyperledger Fabric

As you create new and advanced enterprise blockchain solutions, Hyperledger Fabric open-source code can be your tool of choice and you’ll want the best “peace of mind” support.That’s where IBM comes in. We are a founder and premier member of the Hyperledger open-source community, using Hyperledger Fabric in our own solutions and working with the community on your behalf to incorporate changes or fixes. No one else has IBM’s expertise.

Why choose IBM Support for Hyperledger Fabric2:

  • 18% higher developer productivity
  • 30% lower three-year cost of operations
  • 44% faster to resolve unplanned downtime
Benefits 24x7 break-fix support

Keep your production environments up and running with 24x7 Hyperledger Fabric support for Severity 1 issues.

 Reduce security threats

IBM Support for Hyperledger Fabric offers proactive security and compliance with regular vulnerability scans to help prevent malware and ransomware attacks.

 Deep expertise

Included with IBM Support for Hyperledger Fabric community updates are the latest fixes to find problems and automate functional regression testing.

 Meets business and technical needs

The latest version of the IBM Blockchain Platform is based on feedback from large and entrepreneurial client engagements.

 Enjoy multicloud flexibility

Our open-source protocol is built to run in any computing infrastructure, across multiple environments, on premise and cloud.

 Leverage our blockchain leadership

IBM is a founder and premier member of Hyperledger, the leading blockchain open source frameworks for permissioned blockchain solutions.
IBM Certified Hyperledger Fabric images are included
Regular security scans

IBM Certified Hyperledger Fabric images receive regular security scans to protect against latest threats and vulnerabilities.
Easy image deployment

IBM Certified Hyperledger Fabric images include: The Fabric Operations Console and Kubernetes operator to simplify image deployment.
Image updates, bug fixes, testing

Included with IBM Certified Hyperledger Fabric images community updates are the latest fixes to find problems and automate functional regression testing.
Case studies Home Depot builds stronger, sustainable vendor relationships

Home Depot gains real-time visibility into inventory with quick access to shared and trusted information throughout shipping and receiving processes.

 Lygon better serves customers through process modernization

ANZ Bank partners with a consortium to transform financial guarantees using IBM Blockchain.

 Vertrax prevents supply chain disruption with multicloud blockchain

The Vertrax Blockchain is reshaping the oil and gas supply chain with the first multi-cloud deployment of IBM Blockchain Platform.

Pricing

IBM Support for Hyperledger Fabric provides the same core blockchain functions as IBM Blockchain Platform Standard SaaS and SW Editionsbut at a much lower cost.

 

Please note: Fabric Operations Console and IBM Blockchain Kubernetes Operator are required for support and are included as part of IBM Support for Hyperledger Fabric at no extra cost. 

 
USD 180 monthly per allocated virtual processor core (VPC) IBM Support for Hyperledger Fabric

Minimum 12-month commitment with monthly billing. Images are security scanned and tested by IBM experts to discover the latest threats and address new vulnerabilities - helping ensure reliability and maximum uptime. Images are deployed via Kubernetes Operator, which is included at no extra cost, to save you time and effort as you validate your entitlement and ensure images are properly set up. Fabric Operations Console is included at no extra cost and helps users avoid deployment and operations problems.

USD 180 monthly
Resources Reinforcing IBM’s commitment to Hyperledger Fabric

Read about IBM’s code contributions and learn more about the Hyperledger Fabric support offering.

 What is blockchain?

Discover why businesses worldwide are adopting blockchain, a shared, immutable ledger for recording transactions, tracking assets and building trust.

What is Hyperledger Fabric?

Learn about the flexible blockchain framework behind the IBM Blockchain Platform that is helping innovators ignite a global business transformation.
Take the next step

Book a consultation with an IBM expert or contact a representative outside the US or Canada to discuss how IBM Blockchain Platform: Hyperledger Fabric Support Edition can help with your specific business needs.
Footnotes

1 Hyperledger Fabric is an open source project of the Linux Foundation

2 The Business Value of IBM Open Source Support,IDC, January 2021

3 IBM Blockchain Platform Standard SaaS and Software Editions were withdrawn and went End of Support (EOS) July and April 2023 respectively. Both are replaced by IBM Support for Hyperledger Fabric