The Internet of Things (IoT) is the billions of physical devices around the world that are now connected to the internet, all collecting and sharing data.
By combining IoT data with IBM Cloud technologies, business can extract valuable insights to improve virtually every aspect of their operations and enable innovative, new business models.
Start with your device and connect it with an IBM Cloud recipe.
Connect to the IBM Cloud using open, lightweight MQTT or HTTP.
Manage connected devices so your apps can access live and historical data.
Use highly-secure APIs to connect your apps with data from your devices.
Create analytic apps in the IBM Cloud, another cloud or your own servers.
Connect, collect and start processing IoT data quickly and easily with the IBM Watson IoT® Platform.
Take advantage of the analytics service for visualization and AI-driven analytics in the cloud.
The IBM Blockchain is helping maintain trust in the food supply chain.
Maintain visibility and control of intelligent assets in your operations with IoT and AI.
Reimagine space to meet ever-changing needs across your real estate and facilities.
Scale your engineering processes across the product lifecycle with AI-driven insights.