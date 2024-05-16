Home Compute and servers Bare Metal Servers IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers
Over 10 years of industry leadership in dedicated bare metal – from startup to enterprise.

IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers deliver dedicated, single-tenancy performance, security and control with over 10 years of industry excellence in uptime availability, reliability and customer care. Push your heaviest workloads to production with the latest 4th Gen Intel® Xeon or AMD® CPUs, extend your AI applications with Nvidia GPUs, and de-risk your enterprise deployments with SAP and VMware  solutions. Whether you’re moving to cloud or charting your existing path forward, IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers offer plenty of configuration options, billing flexibility, and partner resources.

 
Bare Metal for VPC expands profiles and bandwidth

New 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processor technology and dynamic network bandwidth features.

How Intel and IBM are helping enterprises accelerate innovation
Deployment options

Customize and deploy your IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on the IBM Cloud infrastructure of your choice. Both deployments are dedicated to you, and in your complete control.
IBM Cloud Classic Infrastructure

Customize your bare metal server with 11M+ different configuration combinations and get 20 TB of cost-free bandwidth. Choose the latest Intel Xeon or AMD EPYC CPUs. Ideal for large, steady state, predictable operations.

Explore classic deployment IBM Cloud VPC Infrastructure

Choose a pre-set bare metal server profile and deploy to multiline regions in 10 minutes or less across a software-defined network. Features the latest Intel Xeon processors. Ideal for high-availability and maximum-elasticity demands.

Explore VPC deployment

Not sure which bare metal server deployment is right for your unique workload requirements? This short video explains the differences between IBM Cloud classic and VPC environments as they relate to bare metal server provisioning options and network placement.

Customization comes with IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers Certified-SAP and VMware

Modernize with VMware Cloud Foundations, and simplify end-to-end SAP deployments.

 Always the latest processing power

Select the latest Nvidia GPUs and CPUs from Intel and AMD.

 Deploy locally, scale globally

Choose where and how your data runs with 60+ data centers across fault-tolerant availability zones.

 Optimized server network

Launch bare metal and virtual servers in the same environment over the same private VLAN.

 Hybrid, multicloud integration

Choose your tools and vendors; integrate with providers and partners of your choice, at your convenience.

 Flexible billing

Choose the billing option that works for you: hourly, monthly or reserved 1-and-3-year terms for reduced rates.

Popular bare metal server configurations for traditional workloads

See all bare metal classic or VPC configuration options.

IBM Cloud VPC

No-hypervisor, single-tenant servers with VMware, SAP, Red Hat and Ubuntu options on a software-defined cloud that you control.

 See the catalog Intel® Xeon® 8260

Compute: cx2-metal-96x192
96 vCPUs
192 GB RAM
100 Gbps bandwidth
1 x 960 GB local disk

 Configure, price and quote Intel® Xeon® 8260

Balanced: bx2d-metal-96x384
96 vCPUs
384 GB RAM
100 Gbps bandwidth
1 x 960 GB, 8 x 3200 GB local disk

 Configure, price and quote
Secure application hosting

Get security-rich, managed off-premises hosting. Integrate IBM Watson® services and more.

 See the catalog Intel® Xeon® E-2174G

4 cores, 3.80 GHz
16 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*

 Configure, price and quote Intel® Xeon® 4210

20 cores, 2.20 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*

 Configure, price and quote
High-availability (HA) game hosting

Scale to player demands quickly. Tailor rules, install updates, isolate players and get low latency.

 See the catalog Intel® Xeon® 4210

20 cores, 2.20 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*

 Configure, price and quote Intel® Xeon® 6248

48 cores, 2.40 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*

 Configure, price and quote
NVIDIA GPUs on IBM Cloud

Solving complex problems faster while consuming less power, they’re ideal for ML, video editing and gaming.

 See the catalog Intel® Xeon® 4210

20 cores, 2.20 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
NVIDIA T4 Graphics Card x 2

 Configure, price and quote Intel® Xeon® 6248

40 cores, 2.50 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
NVIDIA Tesla 16 GB V100 Graphics Card x 2

 Configure, price and quote
Clustered web hosting

Stream large files and videos. Spec out and duplicate clustered web hosting servers to match requirements.

 See the catalog Intel® Xeon® E-2174G

4 cores, 3.80 GHz
16 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*

 Configure, price and quote Intel® Xeon® 4210

20 cores, 2.20 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*

 Configure, price and quote
Case studies Straker Translations

Straker relies on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to provide uninterrupted service delivery.

 Movius

Movius Multiline solution on IBM Cloud enables work-from-anywhere processes.

 Grupo Lucas

Grupo Lucas grows fruits, vegetables and revenue in IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.

Exit Games

Exit Games elevates multiplayer gaming with SaaS.
Resources Get started with bare metal (classic)

Explore security, storage and software options. Check out tutorials and more.

 Get started with bare metal (VPC)

Explore key features, benefits, workloads, networking, security and more.

 Benefits of running high IO apps

Explore how you can achieve impressive storage advancements, including SSD performance, with bare metal servers.

We use IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for our main production servers because we need the most dedicated, most stable performance we can get. Andre Sencioles System Administrator Drugs.com Read the story
Related products IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC

Your own protected space in the IBM Cloud, IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC provide the advanced security of a private cloud with the agility and ease of a public cloud.

 IBM Cloud for VMware

The cloud designed for enterprise. Migrate your business-critical VMware workloads to IBM Cloud with confidence and modernize your apps at your own pace.

 GPUs

Servers with cutting-edge GPUs can handle complex compute-intensive workloads—from analytics and graphics to energy exploration and machine learning.

 IBM Cloud for SAP

Accelerate SAP ERP modernization with security, performance and choice for your bare metal server deployments.
