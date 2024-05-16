IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers deliver dedicated, single-tenancy performance, security and control with over 10 years of industry excellence in uptime availability, reliability and customer care. Push your heaviest workloads to production with the latest 4th Gen Intel® Xeon or AMD® CPUs, extend your AI applications with Nvidia GPUs, and de-risk your enterprise deployments with SAP and VMware solutions. Whether you’re moving to cloud or charting your existing path forward, IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers offer plenty of configuration options, billing flexibility, and partner resources.
New 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processor technology and dynamic network bandwidth features.
How Intel and IBM are helping enterprises accelerate innovation
Customize and deploy your IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on the IBM Cloud infrastructure of your choice. Both deployments are dedicated to you, and in your complete control.
Customize your bare metal server with 11M+ different configuration combinations and get 20 TB of cost-free bandwidth. Choose the latest Intel Xeon or AMD EPYC CPUs. Ideal for large, steady state, predictable operations.
Choose a pre-set bare metal server profile and deploy to multiline regions in 10 minutes or less across a software-defined network. Features the latest Intel Xeon processors. Ideal for high-availability and maximum-elasticity demands.
Not sure which bare metal server deployment is right for your unique workload requirements? This short video explains the differences between IBM Cloud classic and VPC environments as they relate to bare metal server provisioning options and network placement.
Modernize with VMware Cloud Foundations, and simplify end-to-end SAP deployments.
Select the latest Nvidia GPUs and CPUs from Intel and AMD.
Choose where and how your data runs with 60+ data centers across fault-tolerant availability zones.
Launch bare metal and virtual servers in the same environment over the same private VLAN.
Choose your tools and vendors; integrate with providers and partners of your choice, at your convenience.
Choose the billing option that works for you: hourly, monthly or reserved 1-and-3-year terms for reduced rates.
No-hypervisor, single-tenant servers with VMware, SAP, Red Hat and Ubuntu options on a software-defined cloud that you control.
Compute: cx2-metal-96x192
96 vCPUs
192 GB RAM
100 Gbps bandwidth
1 x 960 GB local disk
Balanced: bx2d-metal-96x384
96 vCPUs
384 GB RAM
100 Gbps bandwidth
1 x 960 GB, 8 x 3200 GB local disk
Get security-rich, managed off-premises hosting. Integrate IBM Watson® services and more.
4 cores, 3.80 GHz
16 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*
20 cores, 2.20 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*
Scale to player demands quickly. Tailor rules, install updates, isolate players and get low latency.
20 cores, 2.20 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*
48 cores, 2.40 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*
Solving complex problems faster while consuming less power, they’re ideal for ML, video editing and gaming.
20 cores, 2.20 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
NVIDIA T4 Graphics Card x 2
40 cores, 2.50 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
NVIDIA Tesla 16 GB V100 Graphics Card x 2
Stream large files and videos. Spec out and duplicate clustered web hosting servers to match requirements.
4 cores, 3.80 GHz
16 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*
20 cores, 2.20 GHz
32 GB RAM
1 TB SATA x 1
20 TB bandwidth*
Straker relies on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to provide uninterrupted service delivery.
Movius Multiline solution on IBM Cloud enables work-from-anywhere processes.
Grupo Lucas grows fruits, vegetables and revenue in IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.
Exit Games elevates multiplayer gaming with SaaS.
Explore security, storage and software options. Check out tutorials and more.
Explore key features, benefits, workloads, networking, security and more.
Explore how you can achieve impressive storage advancements, including SSD performance, with bare metal servers.
Your own protected space in the IBM Cloud, IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC provide the advanced security of a private cloud with the agility and ease of a public cloud.
The cloud designed for enterprise. Migrate your business-critical VMware workloads to IBM Cloud with confidence and modernize your apps at your own pace.
Servers with cutting-edge GPUs can handle complex compute-intensive workloads—from analytics and graphics to energy exploration and machine learning.
Accelerate SAP ERP modernization with security, performance and choice for your bare metal server deployments.