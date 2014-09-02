Only IaaS that offers SAP-certified Power and Intel x86 (including VMware) instances[1] that enable clients to accelerate cloud migration without infrastructure re-platforming.
3x finer granularity for SAP HANA instances greater than 6TB compared to other clouds that helps scale infrastructure, without the need to overprovision.
With 10,000+ SAP customers over 50 years trusting IBM to deliver and run their SAP systems and 300+ SAP S/4HANA projects implemented by IBM Consulting, we are a trusted consulting and technology partner helping clients co-create and co-execute their transformation vision.
Manage SAP applications with the SLA you need with flexible managed services options that address the needs of entire IT footprint across RISE with SAP applications and others that drive your mission critical operations.
"The flexibility and cost-effectiveness of IBM Cloud for SAP Certified Infrastructure is very impressive. As our business and customer base continue to expand, we want the ability to scale SAP S/4HANA to reach new markets." - Luis Miguel Soto, Chief Information Officer, Cementos Pacsmayo
Polynt moved SAP ERP to IBM Cloud, cutting time-to-market for new business services with up to 78% faster provisioning of IT environments.
Ecogas deploys SAP HANA 2.0 in a hybrid environment based on IBM Power10 servers, extending high-quality digital services to over one million people.
Air India SATS takes flight with SAP Business One on IBM Cloud.
Abou Ghaly Motors fast-tracks its digital transformation with SAP on IBM Cloud.
Reducing IT infrastructure costs by 20% and supporting new business growth with IBM Cloud.
Increases sales productivity by 30 percent with IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.
Size your SAP production instances and migration costs. Analyze your existing SAP landscapes for free with just a few clicks and receive precise system requirements for the move to IBM Cloud. Cost comparison for different cloud licensing models and high-level S/4HANA impact assessment included. Qualifying clients use flexible options to start SAP landscape transformation on IBM Cloud.
Take your SAP enterprise workloads to the cloud faster and more securely with the IBM Cloud ecosystem of partners.
