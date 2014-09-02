Home Compute and servers Cloud for SAP IBM Cloud for SAP
Accelerate SAP ERP modernization, De-risk and Transform business operations
Why IBM Cloud® for SAP Accelerate time to value

Only IaaS that offers SAP-certified Power and Intel x86 (including VMware) instances[1] that enable clients to accelerate cloud migration without infrastructure re-platforming.

Cloud built on most reliable and secure systems among SAP-certified infrastructure[2]. A single Power server has over 100 years of mean time between failures[3]. This means, the likelihood of a server outage in IBM Cloud is very low.  

Drive innovation and operational efficiency by infusing intelligence in mission-critical business processes with watsonx, the AI platform that is designed for the enterprise, targeted for business domains and runs wherever your data resides, cloud or on-prem.

3x finer granularity for SAP HANA instances greater than 6TB compared to other clouds that helps scale infrastructure, without the need to overprovision.

With 10,000+ SAP customers over 50 years trusting IBM to deliver and run their SAP systems and 300+ SAP S/4HANA projects implemented by IBM Consulting, we are a trusted consulting and technology partner helping clients co-create and co-execute their transformation vision.

Manage SAP applications with the SLA you need with flexible managed services options that address the needs of entire IT footprint across RISE with SAP applications and others that drive your mission critical operations.

ROI of IBM Cloud for SAP
212% ROI over 3 years “We need to grow and require a solution that won’t have any bottlenecks or constraints or surprises. That’s why we put IBM Cloud for SAP in place.” – IT Director, Manufacturing. View the infographic
Unified end-to-end service delivery
BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, Premium Supplier Option As a premium supplier of RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, IBM offers a comprehensive approach for enterprises moving to SAP S/4HANA. By combining IBM Cloud with our advisory, implementation, application and technical managed services, we simplify your journey and offer unified accountability. As a result, you can more quickly drive business innovation with leaner, smarter and more scalable processes.

Solutions for SAP HANA and S/4HANA

Accelerate SAP HANA and S/4HANA cloud modernization with "like for like" migration from Power on-premises to a RISE-ready cloud.
Deploy SAP HANA and S/4HANA in VMware SDDC environment.
Deploy SAP HANA and S/4HANA in Intel Virtual Server on VPC infrastructure.
Deploy SAP HANA and S/4HANA in Intel Bare Metal on VPC infrastructure.
Deploy SAP HANA and S/4HANA in Intel Bare Metal on Classic infrastructure.

Solutions for SAP NetWeaver

Accelerate lift and shift of SAP NetWeaver landscape with "like for like" migration from Power on-premises to cloud.
Deploy SAP NetWeaver in VMware SDDC environment.
Deploy SAP NetWeaver in Intel Virtual Server on VPC infrastructure.
Deploy SAP HANA and S/4HANA in Intel Bare Metal infrastructure.
Deploy SAP NetWeaver in Intel Bare Metal infrastructure.
Case studies

"The flexibility and cost-effectiveness of IBM Cloud for SAP Certified Infrastructure is very impressive. As our business and customer base continue to expand, we want the ability to scale SAP S/4HANA to reach new markets." - Luis Miguel Soto, Chief Information Officer, Cementos Pacsmayo 
Polynt

Polynt moved SAP ERP to IBM Cloud, cutting time-to-market for new business services with up to 78% faster provisioning of IT environments.

 Ecogas

Ecogas deploys SAP HANA 2.0 in a hybrid environment based on IBM Power10 servers, extending high-quality digital services to over one million people.

 Air India

Air India SATS takes flight with SAP Business One on IBM Cloud.

 Abou Ghaly

Abou Ghaly Motors fast-tracks its digital transformation with SAP on IBM Cloud.

Prysmian Group

Reducing IT infrastructure costs by 20% and supporting new business growth with IBM Cloud.

 Tabicel

Increases sales productivity by 30 percent with IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.
No-cost cloud migration assessment with SNP CrystalBridge
A fast path to SAP on IBM Cloud

Size your SAP production instances and migration costs. Analyze your existing SAP landscapes for free with just a few clicks and receive precise system requirements for the move to IBM Cloud. Cost comparison for different cloud licensing models and high-level S/4HANA impact assessment included. Qualifying clients use flexible options to start SAP landscape transformation on IBM Cloud.
Business Partner Ecosystem
IBM Cloud Business Partners

Take your SAP enterprise workloads to the cloud faster and more securely with the IBM Cloud ecosystem of partners.

Community Resources

Learn more about deploying SAP landscape on IBM Cloud.

