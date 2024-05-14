In searching for a cloud solution, AGM considered IBM and two other major cloud providers. IBM earned the highest technical assessment score. Inherent to its design, IBM Cloud® provided the efficiency, scalability and security-rich features to support AGM’s enterprise-scale SAP workloads.

In addition, IBM was the only provider that could provide SAP certified, dedicated bare metal infrastructure over the cloud, including the option to use an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) delivery model that provides on-demand compute, network and storage resources. With an IaaS model, the company has the flexibility to expand IT resources in line with services.

Furthermore, AGM wanted to continue its digital transformation journey with IBM, which it considers a trusted advisor. Maddah notes that the IBM sales and technical team demonstrated their ongoing commitment to the company throughout the sales process, which included multiple rounds of discussions with SAP implementation specialists.

After selecting IBM, AGM leaders planned a two-phase project. In the first phase, AGM would migrate its on-premises SAP ECC solution to IBM Cloud and deploy the SAP HANA® in-memory database to further enhance SAP performance and data-analytics capabilities. The second phase would entail moving all SAP ECC instances to the SAP S/4HANA® suite on IBM Cloud.

For this first phase, the AGM IT team worked closely with IBM® Global Technology Services® – Technology Support Services experts and the SAP specialists to migrate the SAP systems to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, a component of the IBM Cloud for SAP certified infrastructure. This entailed moving several SAP ECC modules—including the Finance, Controlling, Customer Service, Human Capital Management, Materials Management, Plant Maintenance, and Sales and Distribution modules—and the SAP Cloud for Customer solution.

With a security-rich, high-performance IBM Cloud foundation, the company can also now more easily integrate new digital features and services, including SAP Cloud for Customer software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, with its SAP systems.

The teams had three months to complete the entire migration to IBM Cloud, from kickoff to preparation to going live. AGM’s core business operations rely on the SAP systems running around the clock, so the final migration stage and testing had to occur over a single weekend. In just a few days, they had to switch off the on-premises production system, export the data and upload it to IBM Cloud, and perform several other checks and testing activities, including setting up reporting functions.

Shehab Ahmed, Enterprise Solutions Manager at Magints, oversees AGM’s ERP systems. “It was challenging, because we needed to achieve a successful implementation on time,” he says. “We did it, and I want to thank the IBM Egypt team for their support. It was a pleasure to work with them.”

Maddah echoes this sentiment. “AGM, IBM and SAP were all one team, pushing toward the same goal. We could not miss our due date for any reason, yet many of the preparations required cycles of back-and-forth communications, stretching our capabilities,” he says. “The IBM Egypt team sped up processes that normally would take days or weeks, and in the final migration stage they often worked late into the night with our teams. They exhibited exceptional understanding and patience on this journey, which we appreciate so much. I have to keep thanking them.”

The company is now developing the roadmap for the next migration phase to SAP S/4HANA on IBM Cloud. SAP S/4HANA technologies feature built-in intelligent technologies designed to help enterprises like AGM embrace digitization, while IBM Cloud can provide a flexible, security-rich and high-performance platform, backed by world-class services, to support the SAP S/4HANA suite.