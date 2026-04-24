What happens after the applause

Runway presentations generate strong emotional resonance, press attention, and cultural relevance, but translating that momentum into sustained online engagement and purchase confidence remains a persistent challenge in fashion. Within traditional e‑commerce, highly engineered garments—defined by structure, line, and illusion—are still largely conveyed through static imagery and sizing charts, leaving critical aspects of fit, proportion, and movement open to interpretation. For a brand like KATE BARTON, a New York–based designer brand known for sculptural, highly engineered garments, this gap often introduced hesitation into the purchase journey, where design intent depends heavily on how a piece looks and moves on the body.

At the same time, expectations for digital fashion experiences are shifting. Traditional product pages increasingly fell short for shoppers seeking clarity, while partners and sponsors looked for ways to extend engagement beyond a single moment. For KATE BARTON, this meant finding a way to carry the substance of the runway—how the clothes actually look and move into a more participatory, commerce‑ready environment. Enabling customers to better visualize garments on their own bodies emerged as a natural next step, without forcing the experience to be justified solely through immediate sales metrics or compromising the brand’s design integrity.

A New York Fashion Week activation marked the first real‑world deployment of this approach, making the fashion presentation the initial format for a system intended to extend into e‑commerce. Delivering a credible virtual try‑on experience required realistic visual outputs, low‑latency performance, and seamless cross‑device access, alongside visual recognition with voice‑ and text‑based interaction in nearly any language, in a live setting. These requirements exceeded what could be supported through existing in‑house tools alone, leading KATE BARTON to partner with Fiducia AI, a company focused on building production‑grade AI experiences for visual and conversational engagement, and IBM to build a solution.