Llama on watsonx
Integrate Llama's powerful LLMs with the watsonx portfolio and accelerate enterprise AI adoption
Try Llama models on watsonx.ai
Build with Llama on watsonx

Meta Llama 4 Maverick and Llama 4 Scout now available in watsonx.ai
Flexibility to choose and deploy anywhere 

Leverage an advanced AI-infrastructure then deploy across cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments.
Simplified governance and management

Ensure governance, streamline the AI model lifecycle, and foster collaboration across teams.
Customized for business needs

Find tailored engagement strategies for your enterprise, with the latest models tested and available on day one.
One-stop AI development studio

Use IBM® watsonx.ai™ to develop and deploy applications with APIs, tools and models and turn ideas into reality.

Llama models available on watsonx.ai

Llama 4 Scout

A compact multimodal model optimized for efficiency, capable of handling text and images.

 Llama 4 Maverick

A high-performance multimodal model that that utilizes a mixture-of-experts architecture for optimized resource use

 Llama 3.3 70B

A 70-billion-parameter text-only model optimized for commercial hardware, used for text generation and coding tasks

 Llama 3.2 90B Vision

A 90-billion-parameter multimodal model capable of processing both images and text, designed for advanced AI applications like augmented reality and visual search

 Llama 3.2 11B Vision

An 11-billion-parameter multimodal model that processes images and text, suitable for real-time applications and edge devices

Llama Guard 3 11B Vision

An 11-billion-parameter vision model focused on safety and content moderation, capable of analysing images and text for harmful content

 Llama 3.2 1B

A lightweight 1-billion-parameter text-only model optimized for multilingual dialogue and tasks like summarization; suitable for mobile devices

Llama 3.2 3B

A 3-billion-parameter text-only model designed for multilingual dialogue and summarization tasks, balancing performance and efficiency

Llama 3 405B

A large 405-billion-parameter text-only model optimized for multilingual dialogue, offering high performance for complex tasks

Resources

Build an AI personal trainer with Meta Llama 4 using watsonx.ai

In this step-by-step tutorial, build a fitness app with an AI coach to create a customized training plan using Llama 4 models on watsonx.ai.

 Behind-the-scenes of launching Llama 4 on IBM on Day 0

Hear from IBM engineers and product managers how IBM achieved a day 0 launch, followed by a demo of Llama 4 on watsonx.ai.

 Use Llama 3.2-90b-vision-instruct for multimodal AI queries in Python with watsonx

Apply a Llama vision model on watson.ai to computer vision tasks such as image captioning and visual question answering.

 Meta's Llama 3.3 70b Instruct model now available on watsonx.ai

The updated Llama model offers performance comparable to the popular Llama 3.1 405B model, at a significantly lower cost.

