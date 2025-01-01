Try Llama models on watsonx.ai

Llama models available on watsonx.ai

Llama 4 Scout A compact multimodal model optimized for efficiency, capable of handling text and images.

Llama 4 Maverick A high-performance multimodal model that that utilizes a mixture-of-experts architecture for optimized resource use

Llama 3.3 70B A 70-billion-parameter text-only model optimized for commercial hardware, used for text generation and coding tasks

Llama 3.2 90B Vision A 90-billion-parameter multimodal model capable of processing both images and text, designed for advanced AI applications like augmented reality and visual search

Llama 3.2 11B Vision An 11-billion-parameter multimodal model that processes images and text, suitable for real-time applications and edge devices

Llama Guard 3 11B Vision An 11-billion-parameter vision model focused on safety and content moderation, capable of analysing images and text for harmful content

Llama 3.2 1B A lightweight 1-billion-parameter text-only model optimized for multilingual dialogue and tasks like summarization; suitable for mobile devices

Llama 3.2 3B A 3-billion-parameter text-only model designed for multilingual dialogue and summarization tasks, balancing performance and efficiency