A compact multimodal model optimized for efficiency, capable of handling text and images.
A high-performance multimodal model that that utilizes a mixture-of-experts architecture for optimized resource use
A 70-billion-parameter text-only model optimized for commercial hardware, used for text generation and coding tasks
A 90-billion-parameter multimodal model capable of processing both images and text, designed for advanced AI applications like augmented reality and visual search
An 11-billion-parameter multimodal model that processes images and text, suitable for real-time applications and edge devices
An 11-billion-parameter vision model focused on safety and content moderation, capable of analysing images and text for harmful content
A lightweight 1-billion-parameter text-only model optimized for multilingual dialogue and tasks like summarization; suitable for mobile devices
A 3-billion-parameter text-only model designed for multilingual dialogue and summarization tasks, balancing performance and efficiency
A large 405-billion-parameter text-only model optimized for multilingual dialogue, offering high performance for complex tasks
Delivered a generative AI tool built on watsonx that leverages multiple LLMs, including
Llama 3, to enhance player scouting by generating curated candidate lists, summarizing scouting reports, and integrating deep performance data.
Enhanced supplier risk evaluation using AI-powered automation, streamlined procurement processes, reduce manual effort, and improve decision-making efficiency for businesses by 20%.
Reduced unanswered client queries by 50% and enhanced Czech-language customer interactions with AI-driven Q&A chatbot.
Delivered next-gen digital experiences that included making the ticketing process 80% more efficient: amplified content for 200+ artists with instant, AI-generated stories.
Peter Hattingh, CEO of yappyBuy GmbH, talks about partnering with IBM to design an AI assistant solution for e-commerce.
In this step-by-step tutorial, build a fitness app with an AI coach to create a customized training plan using Llama 4 models on watsonx.ai.
Hear from IBM engineers and product managers how IBM achieved a day 0 launch, followed by a demo of Llama 4 on watsonx.ai.
Apply a Llama vision model on watson.ai to computer vision tasks such as image captioning and visual question answering.
The updated Llama model offers performance comparable to the popular Llama 3.1 405B model, at a significantly lower cost.