Benete and IBM® Client Engineering embarked on a four-week pilot to enhance the functionality of BeneCare dashboards—by leveraging IBM watsonx.ai®. With access to large language models (LLMs), specifically Llama and Mistral, Jupyter Notebook and the watsonx.ai Python software development kit, Benete saved valuable time in documentation procedures, enabling caregivers to focus more on patients.

By creating prompt templates in watsonx.ai, Benete sourced variables, data and tasks from IBM Cloudant®, a scalable JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) database. This database not only stored insights from IoT sensors and delivered structured data findings and summaries but also queried the data and summaries efficiently.

Benete tracked the development process and monitored various LLM metrics within the prompt templates generated with Jupyter Notebooks. These prompt templates were then tracked using AI factsheets created by IBM watsonx.governance® to monitor and evaluate the different AI models. Additionally, these AI factsheet-tracked prompt templates were saved separately so that Benete could log the number of tokens used by the care unit and track their costs—a valuable feature in an embedded solution. These prompts were then deployed in watsonx.ai to become endpoints where data is transformed into understandable insights and integrated into BeneCare.

By integrating all these components, Benete successfully created and automated user-friendly summaries from its data using watsonx.ai, which can also be translated into various languages despite time and language constraints. The BeneCare dashboard continuously monitors key care metrics and generates data 24x7. Summary reports, which were previously generated and interpreted manually, are now instantly generated in less than 5 seconds using this data, empowering care professionals to make informed decisions and provide the best care possible. Llama and Mistral were the LLMs chosen to be deployed on watsonx.ai due to their size, cost benefits and positive evaluations of the way reports were written to best address Benete’s needs. Having tested the efficacy of both models, Benete is able to keep the functionality model-agnostic, allowing for flexibility in LLM development.