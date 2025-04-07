Step 3. Install and import relevant libraries and set up your credentials

We need a few libraries and modules for this tutorial. Make sure to import the following ones; if they're not installed, you can resolve this issue with a quick pip installation.

# Install required packages !pip install -q image ibm-watsonx-ai

# Required imports import getpass, os, base64, json from ibm_watsonx_ai import Credentials from ibm_watsonx_ai.foundation_models import ModelInference from PIL import Image

To set our credentials, we need the WATSONX_APIKEY and WATSONX_PROJECT_ID you generated in step 1. We will also set the URL serving as the API endpoint.

WATSONX_APIKEY = getpass.getpass("Please enter your watsonx.ai Runtime API key (hit enter): ") WATSONX_PROJECT_ID = getpass.getpass("Please enter your project ID (hit enter): ") URL = "https://us-south.ml.cloud.ibm.com"

We can use the Credentials class to encapsulate our passed credentials.

credentials = Credentials( url=URL, api_key=WATSONX_APIKEY )

Step 4. Set up the API request for the LLM

The augment_api_request_body function takes the user query and image as parameters and augments the body of the API request. We will use this function in each iteration of inferencing the LLM.

def augment_api_request_body(user_query, image): messages = [ { "role": "user", "content": [{ "type": "text", "text": user_query }, { "type": "image_url", "image_url": { "url": f"data:image/jpeg;base64,{image}" } }] } ] return messages

We can also instantiate the model interface by using the ModelInference class.

model = ModelInference( model_id="meta-llama/llama-4-scout-17b-16e-instruct", credentials=credentials, project_id=WATSONX_PROJECT_ID, params={ "max_tokens": 128000, "temperature": 0 } )

Step 5. Encode images

To encode our images in a way that is digestible for the LLM, we encode them to bytes that we then decode to UTF-8 representation. In this case, our images are located in the local images directory. You can find sample images in the AI personal trainer directory in our GitHub repository.

directory = "images" #directory name images = [] filenames = [] for filename in os.listdir(directory): if filename.endswith(".jpeg") or filename.endswith(".png"): filepath = directory + '/' +filename with open(filepath, "rb") as f: images.append(base64.b64encode(f.read()).decode('utf-8')) filenames.append(filename) print(filename)

Output:

image0.jpeg image1.jpeg image6.jpeg image7.jpeg image10.jpeg image8.jpeg image4.jpeg image5.jpeg image9.jpeg image2.jpeg image3.jpeg

Step 6. Categorize input with the Llama 4 model

Now that we have loaded and encoded our images, we can query the Vision model. Our prompt is specific to our desired output to limit the model's creativity as we seek valid JSON output. We will store the description, category and workout type of each image in a list called image_descriptions .

user_query = """Provide a description, category, and workout type for the kinds of exercise equipment in each image, eg. "barbell", "dumbbell", "machine", "bodyweight", etc. Classify the description as "equipment" or "other". Classify the category as "barbell", "dumbbell", "machine", "bodyweight", etc. Classify the workout type as "strength", "endurance", "flexibility", "balance", "cardio", etc. Ensure the output is valid JSON. Do not create new categories or occasions. Only use the allowed classifications. Your response should be in this schema: { "description": "<description>", "category": "<category>", "workout_type": "<workout_type>" } """ image_descriptions = [] for i in range(len(images)): image = images[i] message = augment_api_request_body(user_query, image) response = model.chat(messages=message) result = response['choices'][0]['message']['content'] print(result) image_descriptions.append(result)

Output:

{ "description": "elliptical trainer", "category": "machine", "workout_type": "cardio" } ```json { "description": "treadmill", "category": "machine", "workout_type": "cardio" } ``` ``` { "description": "exercise bike", "category": "machine", "workout_type": "cardio" } ``` ```json { "description": "A ballet barre", "category": "barre", "workout_type": "strength" } ``` ```json { "description": "Stairmaster", "category": "machine", "workout_type": "cardio" } ``` ```json { "description": "Pilates reformer", "category": "machine", "workout_type": "strength" } ``` ```json { "description": "barbell", "category": "barbell", "workout_type": "strength" } ``` ```json { "description": "A weightlifting bench with a barbell rack and weights", "category": "barbell", "workout_type": "strength" } ``` ```json { "description": "A dumbbell with multiple weight plates", "category": "dumbbell", "workout_type": "strength" } ``` ```json { "description": "rowing machine", "category": "machine", "workout_type": "cardio" } ``` ```json { "description": "yoga mat", "category": "other", "workout_type": "flexibility" } ```

Step 7. Generate workout plans with the LLM

To align the filenames with the image descriptions, we can enumerate the list of image descriptions and create a list of dictionaries. These dictionaries will store the description, category, occasion and filename of each item in the respective fields.

# Add filenames to the image descriptions gym_equipment = [] for i, desc in enumerate(image_descriptions): # Clean up the string by removing markdown code block markers and 'json' identifier cleaned_desc = desc.strip() if cleaned_desc.startswith('```'): cleaned_desc = cleaned_desc.split('```')[1] # Remove opening ``` if cleaned_desc.startswith('json'): cleaned_desc = cleaned_desc[4:] # Remove 'json' identifier cleaned_desc = cleaned_desc.split('```')[0] # Remove closing ``` cleaned_desc = cleaned_desc.strip() desc_dict = json.loads(cleaned_desc) desc_dict['filename'] = filenames[i] image_descriptions[i] = json.dumps(desc_dict) gym_equipment = [json.loads(js) for js in image_descriptions] print(gym_equipment)

Output:

[{'description': 'elliptical trainer', 'category': 'machine', 'workout_type': 'cardio', 'filename': 'image0.jpeg'}, {'description': 'treadmill', 'category': 'machine', 'workout_type': 'cardio', 'filename': 'image1.jpeg'}, {'description': 'exercise bike', 'category': 'machine', 'workout_type': 'cardio', 'filename': 'image6.jpeg'}, {'description': 'A ballet barre', 'category': 'barre', 'workout_type': 'strength', 'filename': 'image7.jpeg'}, {'description': 'Stairmaster', 'category': 'machine', 'workout_type': 'cardio', 'filename': 'image10.jpeg'}, {'description': 'Pilates reformer', 'category': 'machine', 'workout_type': 'strength', 'filename': 'image8.jpeg'}, {'description': 'barbell', 'category': 'barbell', 'workout_type': 'strength', 'filename': 'image4.jpeg'}, {'description': 'A weightlifting bench with a barbell rack and weights', 'category': 'barbell', 'workout_type': 'strength', 'filename': 'image5.jpeg'}, {'description': 'A dumbbell with multiple weight plates', 'category': 'dumbbell', 'workout_type': 'strength', 'filename': 'image9.jpeg'}, {'description': 'rowing machine', 'category': 'machine', 'workout_type': 'cardio', 'filename': 'image2.jpeg'}, {'description': 'yoga mat', 'category': 'other', 'workout_type': 'flexibility', 'filename': 'image3.jpeg'}]

Now, let's query the Llama 4 model to produce a workout plan for our specified criteria by using the gym_equipment list. The following sample below uses the provided input:

workout_type = "cardio" length = "1 hour" fitness_level = "beginner"

workout_type = input("Enter the workout type") #strength, endurance, flexibility, balance, cardio, etc. (e.g. "cardio") length = input("Enter the length of the workout") #30 minutes, 1 hour, 1.5 hours, etc. fitness_level = input("Enter your fitness level") #beginner, intermediate or advanced prompt = f"""Use the description, category, and workout type of the exercise equipment in my gym to put together a workout for a {fitness_level} {workout_type} workout. The workout must be no longer than {length}. You must inclue the filename of each image in your output along with the file extension. Here is the equipment in my gym: {gym_equipment}""" messages = [ { "role": "user", "content": [ { "type": "text", "text": f"{prompt}" } ] } ] workout = model.chat(messages=messages)['choices'][0]['message']['content'] print(workout)

Output:

Based on the equipment available in your gym, I've put together a beginner-friendly cardio workout that can be completed within 1 hour. Since you're looking for a cardio workout, I'll focus on the equipment that falls under the 'cardio' or 'cardio' category. Here's a suggested workout: **Warm-up (5 minutes)** * Start with the 'rowing machine' (image2.jpeg) for 5 minutes to get your heart rate up and loosen your muscles. **Cardio Circuit (30 minutes)** * Move to the 'treadmill' (image1.jpeg) and set it to a walk or jog at a moderate pace. Spend 10 minutes on the treadmill to get your heart rate up and get some cardio benefits. * Next, head to the 'elliptical trainer' (image0.jpeg) and spend 10 minutes on it, taking your heart rate to a moderate level. You can adjust the resistance to make it more challenging. * Finally, hop on the 'exercise bike' (image6.jpeg) for 10 minutes to get some more cardio action. **High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) (20 minutes)** * Move to the 'Stairmaster' (image10.jpeg) and spend 5 minutes warming up at a moderate pace. * Then, increase the resistance and sprint for 2 minutes at maximum intensity. * Reduce the intensity and recover for 2 minutes. Repeat for a total of 15-20 minutes. **Cool-down (5 minutes)** * Finish your workout with some light stretching on the 'yoga mat' (image3.jpeg) to help prevent muscle soreness. Here's your workout schedule: 1. Warm-up on the 'rowing machine' (image2.jpeg) (5 minutes) 2. Cardio circuit: * Treadmill (10 minutes) * Elliptical trainer (image0.jpeg) (10 minutes) * Exercise bike (image6.jpeg) (10 minutes) 3. HIIT on the Stairmaster (image10.jpeg) (20 minutes) 4. Cool-down with stretching (5 minutes) This workout should get your heart rate up and provide a great cardio session for beginners. Remember to listen to your body and adjust the intensity and duration according to your needs. Example Output: ``` **Beginner Cardio Workout** Warm-up (5 minutes): - Rowing machine (image2.jpeg) Cardio Circuit (30 minutes): - Treadmill (image1.jpeg) - 10 minutes - Elliptical trainer (image0.jpeg) - 10 minutes - Exercise bike (image6.jpeg) - 10 minutes **Cool-down (5 minutes)** - Static stretches on the yoga mat (image3.jpeg)

Great! This personal training algorithm returned a well-described cardio workout plan including the number of repetitions, or reps, and rest time. The LLM also places importance on proper form and hydration.

With this generated workout description, we can also display the gym equipment that the model recommends. To do so, we can simply extract the filenames. In case the model mentions the same filename twice, it is important to check whether the image has not already been displayed as we iterate the list of images. We can do so by storing displayed images in the selected_items list. Finally, we can display the selected items.